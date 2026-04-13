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Ty Gibbs is having fun as a new NASCAR Cup winner while trying to maintain his low profile
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Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
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Gable Steveson signs with UFC, joining list of Olympic medalists

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Twins 3B Lewis (knee) out for at least ten days
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Contreras shines as ‘leader for the Red Sox’
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What would NFL-style OTAs mean for CFB?

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Who can the Orioles depend on at bat?

April 13, 2026 01:42 PM
Eric Samulski warns against dropping Adley Rutschman from fantasy leagues after the catcher sustained a mild ankle injury, but the O's have more injury woes to contend with.

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