Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Watch the pivotal moments from U.S. Open Final Qualifying and hear from the golfers who earned a spot at Oakmont Country Club.
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
The Golf Central crew examines how the Stanford women's golf program has consistently contended for national championships and who has the best chance to catch them.
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
NCAA Women's National Champion Maria Jose Marin talks about playing well under pressure and Arkansas head coach Shauna Taylor talks about how her team is stacking up for match play.
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Johnson Wagner's tour of recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots hits an all-time high as he points and walks in one of the most "epic" putts of Tiger's career coming in the first playoff hole of the PGA Championship.
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots comes to its final stop at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville with a "really fast" putt "not about skill" that forced a playoff with Bob May at the PGA Championship.
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots comes to its final stop at Valhalla with a shot all about "touch" and "feel" - Tiger's bunker shot on the final playoff hole to seal the PGA Championship.
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
For Sepp Straka, his Truist Championship win was about taking a shot-by-shot approach, and Brandel Chamblee further analyzes his putting success that anchored his second win of the PGA Tour season.
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
Rory McIlroy, last year's Truist Championship winner, reflects after finishing this year's tournament in seventh place at 10 under. McIlroy now heads to his beloved Quail Hollow in Charlotte for the PGA Championship.
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods' iconic shots from the 2000 season continues with his version of "The Shot in the Dark" at Firestone Country Club's South Course.
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
Rory McIlroy had a mixed day in the third round of the Truist Championship and finds himself with a big, but not impossible to overcome, deficit.