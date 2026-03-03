Georgetown vs. No. 18 St. John’s predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 3

With an eye on a regular season Big East championship, the St. John’s Red Storm (23-6, 16-2) take the court at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night against the cellar-dwellers in the Big East, the Georgetown Hoyas (10-19, 5-13).

After getting smacked by UConn last Wednesday, St. John’s righted things with a 32-point victory over Villanova, 89-57, this past weekend. With their win over the Wildcats, St. John’s is locked in as a Top 2 seed in the Big East Tourney along with the aforementioned UConn Huskies. The Johnnies were led by Zuby Ejiofor, who recorded his 1st career triple-double.

One of the more disappointing programs in the nation resides in our nation’s capital. Despite a hot start to the season, the Georgetown Hoyas have reverted to form winning just three games since the beginning of January and as a result have sunk to a familiar place, the Big East’s basement. Unless they win the Big East Tournament, the Hoyas seem poised to miss their fifth straight NCAA Tournament and third in Head Coach Ed Cooley’s tenure.

St. John’s has a record of 3-5 in Q1 games and is 9-1 in Q2. Georgetown is 1-7 in Q1 and 3-6 in Quad 2 games. The Johnnies are ranked No. 21 in KenPom and No. 22 in the NET. Georgetown is ranked No. 90 in KenPom and 99th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Georgetown at St. John’s

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Georgetown at St. John’s

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Georgetown Hoyas (+950), St. John’s Red Storm (-1650)

Georgetown Hoyas (+950), St. John’s Red Storm (-1650) Spread: St. John’s -15.5

St. John’s -15.5 Total: 148.5 points

This game opened St. John’s -15.5 with the Total set at 148.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Georgetown at St. John’s

Georgetown Hoyas

G Jeremiah Williams

G Malik Mack

F Isaiah Abraham

F Caleb Williams

F Julius Halaifonua

St. John’s Red Storm

G Oziyah Sellers

G Dylan Darling

F Bryce Hopkins

F Zuby Ejiofor

C Dillon Mitchell

Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career Tom Izzo reflects on the Spartans’ hard-fought win at Mackey Arena as well as the pride he feels in Jeremy Fears and the conversation he had with Coach K.

Injury Report: Georgetown at St. John’s

Georgetown Hoyas

KJ Lewis (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Gabriel Landeira (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Deshawn Harris-Smith (personal) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

St. John’s Red Storm

Kelvin Odih (leg) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(leg) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Casper Pohto (hip) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Imran Suljanovic (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Georgetown at St. John’s

St. John’s is 14-2 at home this season

Georgetown is 4-7 on the road this season

Georgetown is 11-18 ATS overall this season / 7-4 ATS on the road

St. John’s is 15-14 ATS overall this season / 8-8 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 16 of Georgetown’s 29 games this season (16-13)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of St. John’s 29 games this season (12-17)

St. John’s has won outright each of the last 10 games between these schools

St. John’s is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 against Georgetown

St. John’s 26.6 free throw attempts per game rank No. 6 in the nation

St. john’s averages 13.3 offensive rebounds per game which ranks Top 20 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big East

Georgetown is shooting just 43.7% from the field, which ranks No. 270 in the country

The Hoyas are no better from beyond the arc shooting only 32.3% and ranking 274th nationally.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between Georgetown and St. John’s:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on St. John’s -15.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on St. John’s -15.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 148.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

