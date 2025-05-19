 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship

May 19, 2025 02:39 PM
Watch the best shots from the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler earned his third major win in impressive fashion.
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
3:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
5:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
5:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
5:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
1:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
1:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
Related Videos

nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
nbc_golf_abergtitelist_250512.jpg
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
nbc_golf_jttitleist_250512.jpg
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
55
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_golf_penske_250512.jpg
01:12
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250508.jpg
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
01:09
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
01:43
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
01:18
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_pl_ornstein_250519.jpg
05:50
Liverpool closing in on Leverkusen’s Frimpong
nbc_pl_sheamus_v2_250519.jpg
05:44
Sheamus ‘wasn’t surprised’ Trent was booed
nbc_roto_purdy_250519.jpg
01:29
49ers’ Purdy a low-end fantasy QB1 after new deal
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_chrisolave_250519.jpg
01:22
Steelers reportedly inquired about Olave’s status
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bring ‘star power’ to playoffs
nbc_csu_backupsupremes_250519.jpg
09:52
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Backup Supremes’
nbc_csu_woworwhoaqbs_250519.jpg
12:22
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Wow or Whoa?’
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_csu_caretakerqbs_250519.jpg
09:08
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘The Caretakers’
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
AllenMVPBets.jpg
02:27
Allen a strong bet to repeat as NFL MVP
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
03:02
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
07:39
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
04:10
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings