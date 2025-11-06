Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 22 Missouri prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence highlight 42nd Paris Supercross roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Felix Ojo.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lake Ridge High School Offensive Lineman Felix Ojo

Top Clips

nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 22 Missouri prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence highlight 42nd Paris Supercross roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Felix Ojo.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lake Ridge High School Offensive Lineman Felix Ojo

Top Clips

nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1

November 6, 2025 06:41 PM
Watch the best moments from opening round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
1:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
2:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
8:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
1:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
1:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
4:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
15:41
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
01:46
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_cbb_gtownhaneyintv_251106.jpg
06:47
Haney seeks to be a ‘giver of hope’ for Hoyas
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251106.jpg
01:25
What Thomas Jr.'s ankle injury means in fanatsy
nbc_cbb_shubozzellaintv_251106.jpg
04:47
Bozzella’s message to SHU: ‘Enjoy the moment’
nbc_nba_markkanencomp_251106.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Markkanen cooking with Jazz in 2025-26
nbc_nba_offguardmip_251106.jpg
05:55
Bulls’ Giddey among early candidates for MIP award
cavs_mobley_talk_061125.jpg
07:44
Mobley ‘the key’ to Cavs reaching their potential
nbc_nba_offguardtwolves_251106.jpg
07:13
Assessing Timberwolves’ needs after 4-4 start
nbc_nba_offguardlukaconfidence_251106.jpg
07:54
Analyzing Doncic’s ‘supreme’ confidence
nbc_nba_offguardvetrosters_251106.jpg
15:43
Evaluating importance of veterans in the NBA
nbc_cbb_villdillonintv_251106.jpg
08:16
Villanova’s Dillon treasures leading alma mater
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251106.jpg
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251106.jpg
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
nbc_nba_tissotsgamilestone_251106.jpg
01:06
SGA hits 20-point mark in 80th straight game
nbc_roto_jalenduren_251106.jpg
01:07
Pistons’ Duren ‘outplaying’ fantasy expectations
nbc_cbb_kieger_251106.jpg
07:57
Kieger’s coaching energy started ‘in the womb’
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_251106.jpg
01:26
How Garland’s return helps Cavaliers offensively
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_roto_walkerkessler_251106.jpg
01:42
With Kessler out, who will step up for Jazz?
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
03:36
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
08:38
Patriots’ Maye could ‘ignite’ vs Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251106.jpg
03:08
Lawrence, Young among Week 10 QBs to avoid
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead top stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_nba_lesscontenders_251106.jpg
08:45
Plenty of time for NBA contenders to emerge
nbc_ncaa_wiscnebvball_251106.jpg
02:32
Wisconsin’s volleyball’s atmosphere is ‘electric’