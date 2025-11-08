 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves

Watch Now

Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal

November 8, 2025 04:35 PM
After back-to-back bogeys, Andrew Putnam drills a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at El Cardonal during the third-round action at the World Wide Technology Championship.
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
7:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
1:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
2:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
8:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
1:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
1:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Now Playing

nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
04:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251108.jpg
01:17
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251108.jpg
01:32
Flemming’s header gives Burnley lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_amorimreaxv2_251108.jpg
03:17
Amorim: Man United needed ‘more bravery’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totmun_251108.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 11
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
01:19
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251108.jpg
01:46
Richarlison lifts Spurs 2-1 ahead of Man United