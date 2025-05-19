 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sheamus 'wasn't surprised' Trent was booed

May 19, 2025 02:40 PM
WWE Superstar Sheamus joins Paul Burmeister and the 2 Robbies to discuss Liverpool clinching the Premier League title and Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure from the club.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
01:09
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
01:43
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
01:18
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornstein_250519.jpg
05:50
Liverpool closing in on Leverkusen’s Frimpong
nbc_pl_earleua_250518.jpg
02:35
Glasner ‘made history’ at Palace after FA Cup win
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250518.jpg
01:23
Ndiaye a ‘really good’ fit for Moyes at Everton
nbc_pl_goodison_250518.jpg
16:29
Bidding farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250518.jpg
02:16
Arteta: ‘Chasing a dream has its ups and downs’
nbc_pl_update_250518.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Vardy scores in Leicester farewell
nbc_pl_vardysegment_250518.jpg
02:53
Vardy gives emotional farewell to Leicester City
nbc_pl_riceintv_250518.jpg
02:15
Rice: Arsenal ‘need to compete for titles’
nbc_pl_arsnewpostgame_250518.jpg
02:03
Takeaways from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsnew_250518.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
01:26
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
10:40
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_brevfulhl_250518.jpg
18:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Fulham Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
01:32
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees
nbc_pl_whunf_250518.jpg
12:48
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250518.jpg
01:47
Cairney heads Fulham level at 2-2 with Brentford
nbc_pl_leigoal2_250518.jpg
01:30
McAteer fires Leicester 2-0 up over Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250518.jpg
01:02
Bowen’s belter gives West Ham hope late v. Forest
mbeumo_wissa_copy.jpg
01:19
Wissa nets Brentford’s second against Fulham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_250518.jpg
06:39
Milenkovic gives Forest 2-1 lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_leigoal1_250518.jpg
01:54
Vardy scores his 200th Leicester City goal
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250518.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo tucks away Brentford’s equalizer v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250518.jpg
01:22
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_250518.jpg
01:12
Gibbs-White punishes West Ham to give Forest lead
nbc_pl_evesou_250518.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Everton v. Southampton Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_evesoupostgame_250518.jpg
02:01
Everton give ‘special’ send-off to Goodison Park
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250518.jpg
01:47
Ndiaye doubles Everton’s lead against Southampton

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_roto_purdy_250519.jpg
01:29
49ers’ Purdy a low-end fantasy QB1 after new deal
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_chrisolave_250519.jpg
01:22
Steelers reportedly inquired about Olave’s status
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bring ‘star power’ to playoffs
nbc_csu_backupsupremes_250519.jpg
09:52
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Backup Supremes’
nbc_csu_woworwhoaqbs_250519.jpg
12:22
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Wow or Whoa?’
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_csu_caretakerqbs_250519.jpg
09:08
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘The Caretakers’
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
AllenMVPBets.jpg
02:27
Allen a strong bet to repeat as NFL MVP
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
03:02
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
07:39
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
04:10
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings
nbc_pft_belichickmoss_250519.jpg
03:12
Belichick peels back curtain on Moss trade
nbc_pft_fredwarner_250519.jpg
04:40
49ers, Warner reportedly close on new extension
nbc_pft_nfcqbpressurecooker_250519.jpg
16:11
Scale of 1-10: NFL QB pressure cooker
nbc_pft_mattlafleur_250519.jpg
01:50
LaFleur doesn’t get credit he deserves