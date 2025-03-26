 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Starting pitcher news: Jordan Hicks’ velocity, Richard Fitts’ new arsenal
Kansas State v Kentucky
Betts, Lee and Prince are posting up in women’s March Madness. There are fewer players like them
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player
Aaliyah Chavez, top-rated women’s hoops recruit in the county, commits to Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Starting pitcher news: Jordan Hicks’ velocity, Richard Fitts’ new arsenal
Kansas State v Kentucky
Betts, Lee and Prince are posting up in women’s March Madness. There are fewer players like them
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player
Aaliyah Chavez, top-rated women’s hoops recruit in the county, commits to Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?

March 26, 2025 11:11 AM
Dan Patrick and Co. discuss the differences between now-teammates Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, analyzing how their leadership styles and personality will mesh with the New York Giants.