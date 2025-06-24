 Skip navigation
Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thunder's greatness is yet to be determined

June 24, 2025 01:08 PM
Dan Patrick explains why the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently a one-hit wonder, discussing why their greatness will be determined by what they add to their catalog over the next few years.

nbc_dps_nbatrades_250624.jpg
08:12
Durant trades will set Suns back ‘for years’
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250624.jpg
04:31
NBA draft second round deserves greater attention
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies

nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
clarkphotofeverball.jpg
01:25
Will Clark, healthy Fever upset Storm in Seattle?
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
byron.jpg
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_cfb_mendozashortintv_250624.jpg
07:33
Mendoza details ‘overcoming the flinch’ mentality
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_burns_250623.jpg
01:47
Stash Burns ahead of big league debut vs. Yankees
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_oht_libertylosses_250623.jpg
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
nbc_oht_acesfever_250623.jpg
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_dlb_messiclubworldcupdiscussion_250623.jpg
03:47
Messi, Inter Miami must advance CWC group stage
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending