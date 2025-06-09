Golden State dominated the rebounding 49-34, including 17-6 on the offensive end.
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude react to the Aces blowout loss to the Valkyries, unpacking how Golden State has found its identity while Las Vegas struggles to overcome offseason loss.
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview Golden State's upcoming WNBA game against Las Vegas, highlighting how the Valkyries' "aggressive" style of play can lead to success vs. a stacked Aces team.
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss the Lynx getting a huge night from Napheesa Collier to spoil Paige Bueckers' debut, Kelsey Plum scoring 37 points for the Sparks and a big performance from the Mystics rookies.