Departures for the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket tournament will leave the Valkyries light on bodies, resulting in the team making two separate additions to the roster. One day after signing Laeticia Amihere, Golden State agreed to a deal with veteran guard Aerial Powers. She appeared in 17 games for the Dream in 2024, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes. Injuries limited Powers’ on-court time last season, but she’s a former first-round pick who’s averaged double digits in scoring in six of her nine WNBA seasons.