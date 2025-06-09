 Skip navigation
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy addresses driver situation and the 81 he shot in practice at Oakmont
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
Clark's superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy addresses driver situation and the 81 he shot in practice at Oakmont
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpressconference_250610.jpg
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
nbc_golf_titleistrai_v2_250610.jpg
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries - Aerial Powers

Aerial
Powers

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks
Kayla Thornton makes 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in OT and the Valkyries beat the Sparks 89-81
Golden State dominated the rebounding 49-34, including 17-6 on the offensive end.
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
June 9, 2025 03:54 PM
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude react to the Aces blowout loss to the Valkyries, unpacking how Golden State has found its identity while Las Vegas struggles to overcome offseason loss.
Rookie Lexi Held scores season-high 24 points as Mercury close on 18-1 run to beat Valkyries 86-77
Stewart and Ionescu lift New York to 82-77 win over Golden State to remain unbeaten
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time
Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise’s first win, 76-74 over Mystics
WNBA Preview: Paige Bueckers returns home, defending champs New York Liberty meet Indiana Fever

    Valkyries signed guard Aerial Powers.
    Departures for the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket tournament will leave the Valkyries light on bodies, resulting in the team making two separate additions to the roster. One day after signing Laeticia Amihere, Golden State agreed to a deal with veteran guard Aerial Powers. She appeared in 17 games for the Dream in 2024, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes. Injuries limited Powers’ on-court time last season, but she’s a former first-round pick who’s averaged double digits in scoring in six of her nine WNBA seasons.