WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson
Happy Memorial Day! The WNBA season has tipped off and every team has played at least three games, so as we enter Week 2, let’s take a look at the updated race for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.
WNBA MVP Ladder:
1. Napheesa Collier (+150)
2. Caitlin Clark (-110)
3. A’ja Wilson (+750)
More and more money continues to come in on Caitlin Clark (-110) after her third double-double in four games in a two-point home loss to the Liberty. Clark was stripped on the final play, which could have been a game-tying or winning shot, but her odds still moved from +140 to -110.
The part of that game that isn’t discussed is the 10 turnovers she had or 2-of-11 from three. For my new favorite pick as of a week ago, Napheesa Collier (+150) hasn’t had any issues to start the season.
Collier scored 28 and 34 points in the last two games on 19-of-38 from the field (50%), and 3-of-6 from three (50%), with five steals, four blocks, and four turnovers. There hasn’t been a blemish in her game or Minnesota’s 4-0 start, so I sprinkled her at +300 and +150 to win MVP and laid two units on the Lynx to win the Championship at +340.
WNBA DPOY Ladder:
1. A’ja Wilson (+280)
2. Napheesa Collier (+225)
3. Ezi Magbegor (+900)
The only news for this award was Napheesa Collier (+225) becoming the slight favorite despite A’ja Wilson (+280) putting up nine blocks and eight steals over four games.
Natasha Cloud (+6000) and Jonquel Jones (+1400) will be two names to watch over the next few weeks. Jones has been terrific for the undefeated Liberty, and Cloud had the game-sealing strip on Caitlin Clark to secure the 3-0 record. Cloud is a great defender, but her odds did not move much, so if she records another signature moment in the clutch, there could be a bet there.
WNBA ROY Ladder:
1. Paige Bueckers (-450)
2. Kiki Irafen (+1000)
T3. Janelle Salaun (+750)
T3. Sonia Citron (+1000)
The only movement worth reporting for the Rookie Ladder is the rise of Janelle Salaun (+750). She missed the opening game for the Golden State Valkyries but in the past two, both wins, she combined for 28 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals/blocks.
Sonia Citron (+1000) continued her impressive start with a season-high 19 points on 4-of-6 from three in her last start, while Kiki Irafen (+1000) recorded four-straight double-doubles to start her career.
Paige Bueckers (-450) has totaled at least double-digit points and nine combined reobunds and assists in every game, including a 12-point and 10-assist double-double versus Minnesota. Despite Dallas being 0-4, Bueckers has looked every part of legit and still leads for this award.
This Week’s Added Bets:
Aliyah Boston to win Most Improved Player (+1500)
Minnesota Lynx to win the Championship (+340)
Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300, +150)
As mentioned over the past two weeks, I have loved almost everything I’ve seen from the Lynx and Napheesa Collier, so I bought into the MVP (+300, +150) and Championship markets (+340) after A’ja Wilson‘s decline (+275 to +750 in MVP odds the past week) and Collier’s rise (+275 to +150).
For value elsewhere, Aliyah Boston (+1500) to win Most Improved Player is gaining steam. Boston is averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds through four games with three double-doubles in addition to 9 assists and 8 blocks in that span. Boston’s shot 63% or better in three games and only turned the ball over three times, so she’s been ultra-efficient.
Boston averaged 14.0 and 14.5 points in her first two seasons, plus 8.4 and 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 and 1.2 blocks, so a jump to nearly 20 points and a double-double per game and 2.0 blocks on 60%-plus shooting -- that would put her into Most Improved territory.
Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:
2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)
2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)
2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)
2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)
0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)
0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)
0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)
0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)
0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win Most Improved Player (+1500)
0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win Most Improved Player (+3000)
