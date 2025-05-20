WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson

After opening weekend, we are midway through the first week of the WNBA season! Every Tuesday, I will take a look at the updated odds for the WNBA’s MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year markets, as well as who is winning the race, plus trailing in second and third. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings and subject to change.

Let’s dive into the Week 1 ladder for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year in the WNBA.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (+275)

2. A’ja Wilson (+275)

3. Caitlin Clark (+140)

There is a ton of overaction to this market after Caitlin Clark triple-doubled with 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the 35-point win over Chicago, but that’s what the sportsbooks want to happen. Three major sportsbooks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM all are taking 60-80% of the money and handle on Clark to win MVP so far and that means they are rooting for anyone else to win — and I will too. Clark may be the favorite after one game to the sportsbooks, but I still think the second-year player is second fiddle behind A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

I already grabbed A’ja Wilson at +225 to win MVP and she put up 31 points and 16 rebounds in a 14-point loss to the Liberty, which didn’t hurt her odds, but my biggest winner is Napheesa Collier. She went to work in the season-opener with 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, then followed that up with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 combined blocks and steals (22/39 shooting) — both wins. The Lynx are my preseason favorite to win the WNBA title after losing to the Liberty in five games last season, and Collier is a driving force as to why I think Minnesota can win it all, so she’s at the top of my MVP poll to start the season.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+190)

2. Napheesa Collier (+350)

3. Ezi Magbegor (+800)

There wasn’t much movement in terms of leaders in the Defensive Player of the Year market, especially between the top two, A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. The biggest news worth noting is staying away from Ezi Magbegor. She made an impact with four total blocks and steals, plus 16 total rebounds in two games, but the offensive production may tarnish minutes, respectfully. Magbegor posted nine total points in the first two games on 4-of-15 from the field (26.6%), 0-for-4 from three, and 1-of-6 from the free-throw line (16.6%), so Magbegor is a pass for now, especially since her odds moved from +550 to +800.

I don’t think there is a bet to be made in this market yet, but Wilson (3 blocks+steals) and Collier (3 blocks+steals) both put up the stat lines to stay firmly at the top. The next few players in this market could make a run over the next few weeks, Breanna Stewart (+1200), Jonquel Jones (+1400), Alyssa Thomas (+1500), or Angel Reese (+1800), but it’s worth waiting to see who will be the third contender for this award.

WNBA ROY Ladder:

1. Paige Bueckers (-450)

2. Sonia Citron (+600)

3. Kiki Irafen (+1600)

Paige Bueckers remains the heavy favorite for this award and rightfully so. She moved from -320 to -450 after her impressive second start. Bueckers recorded 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds over 37 minutes to follow up 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in her WNBA debut. She’s added four combined blocks and steals, plus was aggressive on offense with nine free-throw attempts and 24 field goal attempts.

Sonia Citron was +1400 a week before the season began and Kiki Irafen was +2800, so both players have seen significant climbs in terms of odds. Dominique Malonga (+2900) was third in terms of odds (+550) coming into the season but is a stay-away after playing 1 and 11 minutes through two games.

Citron scored 19 and 15 points for the Mystics over 24 minutes each in her first two games on 11-of-17 from the field (64.7%) and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line (83.3%). Citron made two clutch free throws against the Sun and a layup with under a minute to go, so it’s safe to say she’s on the ROY watch list, while Irafen is too after 17 points and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes. However, it’s Bueckers’ award to lose. The No. 1 has won ROY in 12 of the last 17 years and I think that trend continues.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win Most Improved Player (+3000)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)