The Sky selected Aicha Coulibaly with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Coulibaly was a two-time All-SEC selection during her five-year career, which consisted of three seasons at Auburn and two at Texas A&M. During her final season with the Aggies, the 6-foot-tall guard averaged 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Coulibaly is an athletic perimeter player who does not provide much perimeter shooting. She can offer additional defensive ability in Chicago, but Coulibaly must improve as a shooter.