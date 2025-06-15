 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis’ 12th pole vault world record is one of a kind: ‘The only thing that I was missing’
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Play suspended in final round of U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 5
German qualifier Tatjana Maria wins Queen’s Club final at age 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis’ 12th pole vault world record is one of a kind: ‘The only thing that I was missing’
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Play suspended in final round of U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 5
German qualifier Tatjana Maria wins Queen’s Club final at age 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Reese has triple double, Van Lith scores career-high 16 points as Sky beat Sun 78-66

  
Published June 15, 2025 03:31 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Angel Reese had her first triple double, Hailey Van Lith led a dominant performance by the Chicago bench with a career-high 16 points and the Sky pulled away from the Connecticut Sun for a 78-66 win on Sunday.

Fueled by Reese’s 11 assists — more than double her previous career high — Chicago put five players in double figures. The Sky bench outscored the Sun reserves 36-2 in the Commissioner’s Cup game.

Reese also had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (3-7). Kia Nurse had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three 3s, and Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins both had 10 points. Reserve Rachel Banham made her 300th career 3-pointer.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points with five 3s for the Sun (2-8). Tina Charles added 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 12.

Both teams shot 40% and made six 3-ointers in the first half but the Sky were perfect on eight free throws to take a 38-36 lead. Mabrey was the only player in double figures with 16.

Mabrey’s 3 and two free throws by Charles gave Connecticut a 47-44 lead early in the second half but Michaela Onyenwere and Reese converted three-point plays to make it 51-48. The Sky led 59-54 entering the fourth quarter.

Up next

Chicago is home against Washington and Connecticut goes to Indiana on Tuesday.