Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites
WNBA's "Line 'Em Up" initiative has league's three-point line installed at outdoor courts around the country

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont

Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

  
Published June 9, 2025 10:44 AM

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Vandersloot left Chicago’s 79-52 loss to Indiana in the first quarter and did not return. The Sky announced that Vandersloot had an MRI that revealed the torn ACL and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

The 5-foot-8 point guard was averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Vandersloot was selected by the Sky with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft and helped lead them to the championship in 2021. She spent the previous two seasons in New York and helped the Liberty win the WNBA title last year before returning to Chicago this season.