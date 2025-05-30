 Skip navigation
Cardoso scores 23, Vandersloot sets franchise marks in points, FGs in Sky’s 97-92 win over Wings

  
Published May 30, 2025 12:42 AM

CHICAGO — Kamilla Cardoso scored a career-high 23 points and Courtney Vandersloot set franchise records for points and field goals as the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 97-92 on Thursday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 37 points for the Wings and hit a 3-pointer that gave Dallas a 92-91 lead with 2:11 remaining. But Ogunbowale went 0 for 3 the rest of the way and the Sky closed with a 6-0 run.

Ogunbowale, who entered the game averaging a career-low 13.8 points on 30% shooting, shot 14 of 25 from the field and 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Vandersloot finished with 13 points, nine assists and four steals. She moved past her wife, Allie Quigley, into first in franchise history with 3,728 points and 1,394 field goals. Quigley scored 3,273 points and had 1,386 field goals for the Sky from 2013-22.

Vandersloot tied the record for field goals with a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. The two-time WNBA champion hit a pull-up jumper with 4:34 to go in the third to break Quigley’s scoring mark.

Angel Reese scored inside to give the Sky the lead for good at 93-92 with 1:21 remaining and finished with six points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Dallas (1-5) snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak with a 109-87 victory over Connecticut on Tuesday.

Chicago (1-4) led by as many as 13 points as Cardoso scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed three of Chicago’s 11 offensive rebounds in the first half before going into the intermission with a 49-43 lead.

