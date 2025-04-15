The Lynx selected Dalayah Daniels with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 Seattle native returned to her hometown for the final three seasons of her college career after beginning at Cal, with the 2024-25 campaign being her best. Daniels averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33 games, shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 69.7 percent from the foul line. Last season, the Washington forward shot better than 68 percent around the basket; the interior scoring touch and defensive ability made Daniels a draft-worthy prospect. In Minnesota, she joins an experienced roster that fell one win short of a WNBA title last season. The opportunity to learn from the likes of Napheesa Collier should serve the rookie well in her first professional season.