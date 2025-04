The Storm selected Jordan Hobbs with the No. 34 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Hobbs was one of the Big Ten’s most improved players during her final season at Michigan, averaging a career-best 13.6 points per game. At 6-foot-3, she has excellent size for a guard and is a capable perimeter shooter. She’ll look to compete for a roster spot in Seattle, but the task won’t be easy. Among the other guards on the roster is fellow draftee Serena Sundell, who was selected with the 26th overall pick.