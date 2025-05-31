Amari Avery in U.S. Women’s Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels’ clubs

If you think you’ve heard it all in golf, think again.

Amari Avery is in contention at the U.S. Women’s Open while playing with Gabriela Ruffels’ clubs. Avery was 2 under par for the championship through 12 holes of her second round when play was suspended because of dangerous weather in the Erin Hills area.

Remarkably, Avery was 1 under on the round despite not having her own set of clubs.

An unfortunate situation led to Amari Avery having to play her second round at the U.S. Women's Open with Gabriela Ruffels' set of clubs. pic.twitter.com/zEvOkTq6X9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 30, 2025

According to Golf Channel’s Paige Mackenzie, after someone tried to break into Avery’s rental house, she and her boyfriend packed up and went to a hotel. Avery put all her belongings in her travel bag, which, as Mackenzie reported, is identical to the one her boyfriend owns. Her boyfriend, Gavin Aurilia, who plays at USC, took Avery’s bag by mistake Friday morning when he left for Los Angeles.

Avery didn’t even have a hat; Mackenzie said she used the one Ruffels wore Friday morning when the Aussie contested her second round. Avery and Ruffels play a very similar set of TaylorMade clubs. After Ruffels shot 78 to miss the cut, Avery took the full bag (and the hat) and moved to T-20, six off the lead, when the horn blew.

Mackenzie reported that Aurilia’s mother is flying to Erin Hills with Avery’s clubs so that she’ll have them for Round 3.