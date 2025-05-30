U.S., Canada to renew rivalry in World Para Hockey Championship final

The U.S. and Canada will meet in the World Para Hockey Championship final for an eighth consecutive time, with the U.S. aiming to complete an unprecedented sweep.

The gold-medal game in Buffalo is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

The U.S. can become the first nation to win the IIHF World Women’s Hockey title, the IIHF World Men’s Hockey title and the World Para Hockey title in the same year.

The U.S. beat China 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals on goals from Declan Farmer (two), Jack Wallace (two), Evan Nichols and Josh Pauls. Earlier Friday, Canada topped Czechia 3-0 in the semis.

Canada has outscored its four opponents 30-2. The U.S. has outscored its four opponents 35-4.

Last year, Canada beat the U.S. 2-1 in the world championship final, snapping the Americans’ streak of world titles at three and overall winning streak at 41 games dating to October 2021.

Canada had lost more than 20 games in a row to the Americans before last year’s gold-medal game. Canada beat the U.S. again in their most recent meeting before these worlds.