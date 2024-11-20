How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more

The women’s college basketball season continues to heat up as the NBC Sports FAST Channel prepares to host the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) event.

The WBCA Showcase will take place on November 21, 23 and 24.

The showcase will feature six games in a three-day period live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. All six games will be played at the State Farm Field House at the Disney sports complex.

Some of the best women’s college basketball teams in the country will be in action, including matchups between Tulsa vs. Georgia, Marshall vs. Penn State, Tulsa vs. Marshall, Georgia vs. Penn State, USF vs. Louisville and Jacksonville vs. Mississippi State.

The University of Louisville, which is ranked in the AP Top 25, will face South Florida in the Nov. 24 game, which will count toward both teams’ regular season records.

At 5-0, Penn State is entering the weekend undefeated and will look to stay that way when it plays Georgia. The Lady Lions have not faced the Bulldogs in nearly 30 years, with the last matchups taking place in 1996 and 1997.

The WBCA is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The organization was founded in 1981 and offers educational resources that coaches can use to make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players as well as provide opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 WBCA Showcase.

2024 WBCA Showcase full schedule

The WBCA Showcase games will all be broadcast in Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday, Nov. 21



Tulsa vs. Georgia, 5 p.m.

Marshall vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23



Tulsa vs. Marshall, noon

Georgia vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24



USF vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.

How to watch the 2024 WBCA Showcase

The 2024 WBCA Showcase will be streamed on the NBC Sports FAST Channel, which is available on Peacock as well as all major FAST channel distributors.

In addition to Peacock, the NBC Sports FAST Channel is available on the following streaming platforms: Roku Channel, PlutoTV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, XUMO and Freevee.

