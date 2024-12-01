No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider
Utah hands No. 3 Notre Dame women their second straight loss
NCAA Basketball: Hofstra at Houston
San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in Players Era tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totvful_241201.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Fulham MWK 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider
Utah hands No. 3 Notre Dame women their second straight loss
NCAA Basketball: Hofstra at Houston
San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in Players Era tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totvful_241201.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Fulham MWK 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers

  
Published December 1, 2024 11:24 AM
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives to the basket during the game between South Carolina and Memphis in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedExForum on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FORT MYERS, Fla. — MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 14 points led seven players in double figures as fourth-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed Purdue 99-51 in the Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Ashlyn Watkins and Tessa Johnson added 13 points, Chloe Kitts and Bree Hall had 12, Joyce Edwards 11 and Maddy McDaniel 10 for the Gamecocks (7-1).

Purdue’s Destini Lombard led all scorers with 24 points.

At one point, Purdue (4-3) and South Carolina (7-1) were tied 10-10. But coming out of a timeout, the Gamecocks went on a 13-2 run.

South Carolina kept extending the lead. The Gamecocks led 53-18 at halftime and 78-31 after three quarters.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The 15-point loss the Gamecocks suffered to UCLA seemed to anger them. After drilling No. 15 Iowa State 76-36, South Carolina dealt Purdue one of its worst losses in school history.

Purdue: The Boilermakers were outmuscled and outworked. However, their inside players either blocked or altered 13 shots.

Key moment

About the only thing that didn’t go well for South Carolina was Fulwiley’s half-court shot not counting at the third-quarter buzzer because her release came milliseconds late.

As officials readjusted the scoreboard, it showed South Carolina leading 179-31. For Purdue players, that must have felt like the score.

Key stats

The Gamecocks’ dominance showed in 30 offensive rebounds, 13 steals and 13 shots either blocked or altered.

Up next

South Carolina will play No. 13 Duke on Friday.

Purdue will host Maine on Thursday.