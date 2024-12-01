No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 14 points led seven players in double figures as fourth-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed Purdue 99-51 in the Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Ashlyn Watkins and Tessa Johnson added 13 points, Chloe Kitts and Bree Hall had 12, Joyce Edwards 11 and Maddy McDaniel 10 for the Gamecocks (7-1).

Purdue’s Destini Lombard led all scorers with 24 points.

At one point, Purdue (4-3) and South Carolina (7-1) were tied 10-10. But coming out of a timeout, the Gamecocks went on a 13-2 run.

South Carolina kept extending the lead. The Gamecocks led 53-18 at halftime and 78-31 after three quarters.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The 15-point loss the Gamecocks suffered to UCLA seemed to anger them. After drilling No. 15 Iowa State 76-36, South Carolina dealt Purdue one of its worst losses in school history.

Purdue: The Boilermakers were outmuscled and outworked. However, their inside players either blocked or altered 13 shots.

Key moment

About the only thing that didn’t go well for South Carolina was Fulwiley’s half-court shot not counting at the third-quarter buzzer because her release came milliseconds late.

As officials readjusted the scoreboard, it showed South Carolina leading 179-31. For Purdue players, that must have felt like the score.

Key stats

The Gamecocks’ dominance showed in 30 offensive rebounds, 13 steals and 13 shots either blocked or altered.

Up next

South Carolina will play No. 13 Duke on Friday.

Purdue will host Maine on Thursday.