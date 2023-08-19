 Skip navigation
Watkins Glen Xfinity lineup: Ty Gibbs claims pole
Watkins Glen Xfinity lineup: Ty Gibbs claims pole
Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event - Day Six
Daniela Moroz is first U.S. sailor to qualify for Paris Olympics — in new event
Boston College v Wake Forest
Notre Dame's Opponents: Now with his hometown Pittsburgh, former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec gets one more year

Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Both sides will be looking for a bounce-back performance and result after disappointment on the opening weekend

Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the Premier League table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 2.

Aston Villa have no choice but to quickly reverse course from the opening weekend of the Premier League season, when they host West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Unai Emery’s side was thumped 5-1 at the hands of a sensation Newcastle side last Saturday, a far cry from the robust, street-wise defensive side of a season ago. In fairness to Aston Villa, it was 3-1 with less than 15 minutes left to play before the Magpies’ relentless pressure became too much to withstand. Worst of all, starting center back Tyrone Mings (torn ACL) was likely lost for the season less than 30 minutes in. It was a miserable medical week for Villa, who also lost midfield maestro Emiliano Buendia to the same injury. As a result, former Roma playmaker Nicolo Zainolo was signed on loan from Galatasaray on Friday.

As for Everton, it was all frustrations and wastefulness on opening day, as they racked up 2.73 xG against Fulham, but failed to find the back of the net and conceded a goal on one of Fulham’s two shots on target all game. Still, though, the performance represented a significant improvement for Sean Dyche’s side. A season ago, they weren’t creating scoring chances to miss, as they averaged a paltry 11.3 shots per game (12th-most), compared to the 19 they took against Fulham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (August 20)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Everton
By
Andy Edwards
  

Everton injuries

OUT: Jack Harison (groin), Dwight McNeil (ankle), Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (undisclosed)
Team news - Aston Villa
By
Andy Edwards
  

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Alex Moreno (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (back)