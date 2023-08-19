Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa have no choice but to quickly reverse course from the opening weekend of the Premier League season, when they host West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side was thumped 5-1 at the hands of a sensation Newcastle side last Saturday, a far cry from the robust, street-wise defensive side of a season ago. In fairness to Aston Villa, it was 3-1 with less than 15 minutes left to play before the Magpies’ relentless pressure became too much to withstand. Worst of all, starting center back Tyrone Mings (torn ACL) was likely lost for the season less than 30 minutes in. It was a miserable medical week for Villa, who also lost midfield maestro Emiliano Buendia to the same injury. As a result, former Roma playmaker Nicolo Zainolo was signed on loan from Galatasaray on Friday.

As for Everton, it was all frustrations and wastefulness on opening day, as they racked up 2.73 xG against Fulham, but failed to find the back of the net and conceded a goal on one of Fulham’s two shots on target all game. Still, though, the performance represented a significant improvement for Sean Dyche’s side. A season ago, they weren’t creating scoring chances to miss, as they averaged a paltry 11.3 shots per game (12th-most), compared to the 19 they took against Fulham.

