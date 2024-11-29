 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fort Myers Tipoff: Iowa State v South Carolina
No. 4 South Carolina, coming off rare loss, uses 32-0 run to roll past No. 15 Iowa State 76-36
NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 13
AZ3Y6778.png
Pug wins Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbpostgameint_241128.jpg
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miagblites_241128.jpg
Highlights: Packers stay hot for Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miahilltd_241128.jpg
McKinney tips ball into Hill’s hands for crazy TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fort Myers Tipoff: Iowa State v South Carolina
No. 4 South Carolina, coming off rare loss, uses 32-0 run to roll past No. 15 Iowa State 76-36
NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 13
AZ3Y6778.png
Pug wins Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbpostgameint_241128.jpg
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miagblites_241128.jpg
Highlights: Packers stay hot for Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miahilltd_241128.jpg
McKinney tips ball into Hill’s hands for crazy TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cavaliers vs Hawks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 29, 2024 06:36 AM
'All systems go' for Hornets' Miller in fantasy
November 27, 2024 03:30 PM
Excelling alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, Brandon Miller has established himself as a rising fantasy asset and a clear buy in most leagues.

The Cavaliers look for revenge in Atlanta after Wednesday’s loss to the Hawks in Cleveland.

Atlanta moved to 8-11 after its 135-124 win a Cleveland. The Hawks broke a three-game losing streak with that victory behind Trae Young’s 20 points and 22 assists, plus De’Andre Hunter’s team-high 26 points. Atlanta is 3-5 at home this season and goes on the road Saturday to Charlotte, making this a back-to-back set.

Cleveland is 17-2 and the loss to Atlanta was the first home loss of the season. The Cavaliers followed up its previous loss to the Celtics with a 28-point win over the Pelicans the next night. Both teams had a day of rest ahead of this contest and Cleveland has Saturday off before hosting Boston on Sunday, so back-to-back revenge spots for Cleveland.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Cavaliers @ Hawks

● Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

● Time: 2:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Center

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Cleveland @ Atlanta

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-295), Atlanta Hawks (+240)

● Spread: Cleveland -7.5 (-110)

● Total: 246.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Cleveland and Atlanta

· Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2)

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

· Atlanta Hawks (8-11)

PG Trae Young

SG Dyson Daniels

SF Zaccharie Risacher

PF Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers @ Hawks

  • Cleveland is an NBA-best 14-5 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta is an NBA-best 14-5 to the Over.
  • Cleveland is 13-6 to the Over, tied for second-best.
  • Atlanta is 7-12 ATS, ranking sixth-worst.
  • The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS as the road team (7-1 ML), ranking second-best.
  • Atlanta is 2-5 ATS and on the ML following a win this season.
  • Donovan Mitchell had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists versus Atlanta.
  • Darius Garland had 19 points and 7 assists versus Atlanta.
  • Trae Young recorded 20 points and 22 assists versus Cleveland.
  • De’Andre Hunter scored a season-high 26 points versus Cleveland.

Notable Player Props for Cavaliers @ Hawks

Highest Point Props

  • Donovan Mitchell O/U 27.5 Points
  • Trae Young O/U 21.5 Points
  • Darius Garland O/U 19.5 Points
  • Evan Mobley O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

  • Jarrett Allen O/U 11.5 Rebounds
  • Evan Mobley O/U 9.5 Rebounds
  • Jalen Johnson O/U 9.5 Rebounds
  • Clint Capela O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

  • Trae Young O/U 11.5 Assists
  • Darius Garland O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Donovan Mitchell O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Cavaliers @ Hawks

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Cleveland to go Over their First Quarter Team Total and leans the full game spread of -6.5:

“Atlanta and Cleveland were off to a quick 35-35 first-quarter start in Wednesday’s meeting and I expect another one here for Cleveland, but not so much Atlanta.

Cleveland is out for revenge and the last time they lost, the Cavaliers followed it up with a 29-24 first-quarter and 28-point win over New Orleans. However, that was on the second night of a back-to-back and these days had Thursday off.

The Cavaliers scored at least 29 points in every quarter against Atlanta on Wednesday and are the No. 1 scoring team in the first quarter (33.1 PPG). Cleveland averages 48.4% from three in the first quarter (1st) and 54.4% from the field (1st).

In November (14 games), Atlanta ranks second-worst with 31.3 first-quarter points per game allowed, an NBA-worst 11.4 three-pointers allowed, and 23.4 field goal attempts (25th). The offense scored 28, 25 and 22 first-quarter points in the three games prior to beating Cleveland.

I like the Hawks to go Under the first quarter Team Total of 29.5 and lean the full game spread of -7 and -7.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Cavaliers and the Hawks:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Cleveland on the ML (-295)

· Spread: NBC Sports has strong confidence in Cleveland -7.5 on the spread

· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 246.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks CLE_Mitchell_Donovan.jpg Donovan Mitchell ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland CLE_Mobley_Evan.jpg Evan Mobley ATL_Hunter_De'Andre.jpg De'Andre Hunter CLE_Allen_Jarrett.jpg Jarrett Allen ATL_Johnson_Jalen.jpg Jalen Johnson ATL_Risacher_Zaccharie.jpg Zaccharie Risacher