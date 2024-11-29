Cavaliers vs Hawks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Cavaliers look for revenge in Atlanta after Wednesday’s loss to the Hawks in Cleveland.

Atlanta moved to 8-11 after its 135-124 win a Cleveland. The Hawks broke a three-game losing streak with that victory behind Trae Young’s 20 points and 22 assists, plus De’Andre Hunter’s team-high 26 points. Atlanta is 3-5 at home this season and goes on the road Saturday to Charlotte, making this a back-to-back set.

Cleveland is 17-2 and the loss to Atlanta was the first home loss of the season. The Cavaliers followed up its previous loss to the Celtics with a 28-point win over the Pelicans the next night. Both teams had a day of rest ahead of this contest and Cleveland has Saturday off before hosting Boston on Sunday, so back-to-back revenge spots for Cleveland.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Cavaliers @ Hawks

● Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

● Time: 2:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Center

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Cleveland @ Atlanta

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-295), Atlanta Hawks (+240)

● Spread: Cleveland -7.5 (-110)

● Total: 246.5

Probable starting lineups for Cleveland and Atlanta

· Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2)

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

· Atlanta Hawks (8-11)

PG Trae Young

SG Dyson Daniels

SF Zaccharie Risacher

PF Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers @ Hawks

Cleveland is an NBA-best 14-5 ATS this season.

Atlanta is an NBA-best 14-5 to the Over.

Cleveland is 13-6 to the Over, tied for second-best.

Atlanta is 7-12 ATS, ranking sixth-worst.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS as the road team (7-1 ML), ranking second-best.

Atlanta is 2-5 ATS and on the ML following a win this season.

Donovan Mitchell had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists versus Atlanta.

Darius Garland had 19 points and 7 assists versus Atlanta.

Trae Young recorded 20 points and 22 assists versus Cleveland.

De’Andre Hunter scored a season-high 26 points versus Cleveland.

Notable Player Props for Cavaliers @ Hawks

Highest Point Props

Donovan Mitchell O/U 27.5 Points

Trae Young O/U 21.5 Points

Darius Garland O/U 19.5 Points

Evan Mobley O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jarrett Allen O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Evan Mobley O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Jalen Johnson O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Clint Capela O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Trae Young O/U 11.5 Assists

Darius Garland O/U 6.5 Assists

Donovan Mitchell O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Cavaliers @ Hawks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Cleveland to go Over their First Quarter Team Total and leans the full game spread of -6.5:

“Atlanta and Cleveland were off to a quick 35-35 first-quarter start in Wednesday’s meeting and I expect another one here for Cleveland, but not so much Atlanta.

Cleveland is out for revenge and the last time they lost, the Cavaliers followed it up with a 29-24 first-quarter and 28-point win over New Orleans. However, that was on the second night of a back-to-back and these days had Thursday off.

The Cavaliers scored at least 29 points in every quarter against Atlanta on Wednesday and are the No. 1 scoring team in the first quarter (33.1 PPG). Cleveland averages 48.4% from three in the first quarter (1st) and 54.4% from the field (1st).

In November (14 games), Atlanta ranks second-worst with 31.3 first-quarter points per game allowed, an NBA-worst 11.4 three-pointers allowed, and 23.4 field goal attempts (25th). The offense scored 28, 25 and 22 first-quarter points in the three games prior to beating Cleveland.

I like the Hawks to go Under the first quarter Team Total of 29.5 and lean the full game spread of -7 and -7.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Cavaliers and the Hawks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Cleveland on the ML (-295)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Cleveland -7.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 246.5 points

