Celtics vs Warriors Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Two of the hottest teams meet in Boston when the Celtics host the Golden State Warriors.

Boston is 7-1 on the year and leads the NBA in scoring at 123.6 points per game on 50.9 three-point attempts per contest. Little has been wrong with Boston and they haven’t been their demise. The Celtics have the third-fewest turnovers per game (11.8) and second-best free-throw percentage (82.2%). However, Jaylen Brown is out for this game (hip), adding a wrinkle to this matchup.

Golden State is 6-1 this season and winners of four straight. The Warriors’ Steph Curry returned to the lineup in the win over the Wizards and he led the team in scoring (24 points) and assists (six). Golden State has lost the last two trips to TD Garden and this is a dangerous Celtics team that the Warriors will prepare for.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Warriors @ Celtics

● Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: TD Garden

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Warriors @ Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-235), Golden State Warriors (+195)

● Spread: Boston -6 (-110)

● Total: 229.5

Probable starting lineups for Golden State and Boston

· Boston Celtics (7-1)

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Derrick White

SF Payton Prichard or Sam Hauser — Jaylen Brown out (hip)

PF Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

· Golden State Warriors (6-1)

PG Steph Curry

SG Moses Moody

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Notable Player Props for Warriors @ Celtics

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors @ Celtics

Boston is 5-3 ATS this season and an NBA-best 2-0 ATS as a home favorite.

Boston is 5-3 to the Under this season.

Golden State is tied for an NBA-best 6-1 ATS and 1-0 as a road underdog.

Golden State is 4-3 to the Over this season.

Jayson Tatum has led Boston in scoring six of eight games, including four straight with 28 or more points.

Jaylen Brown will miss this game for Boston with a hip injury. Brown scored at least 23 points in seven games played.

Derrick White has scored 17 or more points in seven of eight games for Boston.

Stephen Curry made his return and led Golden State with 24 points and 6 assists.

Buddy Hield led Golden State in scoring for three of the past four games with 28, 21, and 27 points.

Highest Point Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 30.5 Points

Steph Curry O/U 24.5 Points

Derrick White O/U 19.5 Points

Buddy Hield O/U 15.5 Points

Jonathan Kuminga O/U 14.5 Points

Jrue Holiday O/U 14.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Al Horford O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Trayce-Jackson Davis O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Derrick White O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Jrue Holiday O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Steph Curry O/U 5.5 Assists

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Jayson Tatum O/U 5.5 Assists

Derrick White O/U 4.5 Assists

Jrue Holiday O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Warriors @ Celtics

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Celtics to take care of the fraudulent Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to stay under his point total:

“Golden State is 6-1 on the year but those six wins have come against Portland, Utah, New Orleans, Houston, and Washington. Only New Orleans made the playoffs last year of that bunch and are a combined 9-20 this season.

The lone loss for Golden State came against Los Angeles (112-104), who did make the postseason last year. Boston has been a tank and could beat Golden State by 10-plus at home, especially if this gets out of hand earlier.

Golden State will need Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield to make impressive efforts to keep it close, but I am not seeing it. I like Boston -6 and lean toward the first half Team Total, which is 6-2 this season.

For props, fading Andrew Wiggins is my play tonight. His line is 12.5 points and he is coming off his worst game of the season against the Wizards.

Wiggins went 1-of-9 from the field, 0-of-6 from three, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line for five points in 18 minutes. Wiggins only had three fouls, so it was his game, not the foul trouble that kept him limited.

Going to Boston won’t be easy and guys like Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody all have similar or higher usage rates for Golden State. I like Wiggins to go Under 12.5 points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Warriors and the Celtics:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Boston on the ML (-235)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Boston on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 229.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

