Heat vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds. expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 9

It’s Wednesday, April 9, and the Miami Heat (36-43) and Chicago Bulls (36-43) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Heat are currently 16-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bulls have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago won both meetings versus Miami this season by five and nine points.

Chicago is 3-1 over the last four games but coming off a 22-point loss to Cleveland last night. Miami beat Philadelphia by 12 points in its last outing to break a two-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Bulls live today

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (-129), Bulls (+108)

Spread: Heat -2

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 112.06, and the Bulls 111.02.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Heat to beat the Bulls:

“This is the final meeting of the season between these two and with the Bulls winning both matchups, I automatically lean toward the Heat here. Miami is playing much better basketball over the last 10-12 games than they were with the Jimmy Butler drama surrounding the team than the aftermath of his departure. Chicago has been streaky as well, so this should be a good game. I lean Miami to get a road win over Chicago tonight.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

In the Heat’s road games this season the Under is 22-17

The Bulls have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Heat are on a streak of 3 straight road wins

