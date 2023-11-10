NBA Best Bets, Nov. 10: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Brooklyn Nets versus Boston Celtics matchup on Friday Night in Boston.

Nets at Celtics (-11.5): O/U 228.0

If you haven’t watched the Celtics starting five this season, it’s a sight to behold, and coming off two-straight losses, I think Boston looks hungry to host Brooklyn on Friday night.

In Boston’s two recent losses, the Celtics scored 54 and 55 first-half points in road games against the 76ers and Timberwolves. Despite those two “lower-scoring” halves, Boston ranks second in the NBA with 63.1 first-half points per game.

Boston is in a back bounce back spot at home versus a Brooklyn defense that ranks 20th or worse in the first half versus opponents in points, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, field goal attempts, and turnovers per game.

During the Nets’ four-game road trip earlier this season, Brooklyn allowed opponents to score 58, 56, 55, and 57 points, in that order.

Three of those four teams ranked in the top half of pace, and Boston ranks 11th with Brooklyn at 15th, so I expect similar tempos, which flow with an Over.

Give me the Celtics 1H Team Total Over 59.5 at -108 odds. I would go up to 60.5 for 1.5 units. Brooklyn ranks 24th in defensive net rating, so expect Boston to put up points. Go C’s!

Pick: Celtics 1H Team Total Over (1.5u)

Season Record: 7-4 (63.6%) +2.85 units

