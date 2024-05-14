NBA Best Bets for Game 5: Jalen Brunson Props in Knicks vs Pacers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet on Jalen Brunson while dealing with a foot injury in Game 5 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Jalen Brunson O/U 33.5 Points vs. Pacers

Jalen Brunson missed his eight jumpers and scored all 18 points (6-of-17 FG) on layups, point touches, and free throws (0-for-5 from three) in Game 4’s blowout loss at Indiana (121-89).

While that is concerning, the game was out of hand in the first quarter (34-14), and that threw New York off rhythm and relying on chucking three-pointers right away (7-of-37).

Brunson and company were honest about the performance and with them being so undermanned, Brunson will have to carry the scoring load. Back at home with the series tied 2-2 is a good time to hop back on the Brunson bandwagon.

He scored 40, 43, and 29 points in the past three home games, including 43 points in Game 5 at home against the 76ers. I think Brunson will have one of his best games of the series after 29, 26, and 18 points in his last three.

Brunson went to the free-throw line 36 times in the four games against Indiana and posted 25 free-throws in Games 5 and 6 versus Philly, something that could happen at the end of this series too.

Brunson scored 39 or more in five straight until the past three games. I played Brunson Over 33.5 Points at -104 odds on FanDuel and would go to 34.5 or the 35-plus alternative.

Pick: Jalen Brunson Over 33.5 Points (1.5u)

Season Record: 66-55 (54.5%) +8.22 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

