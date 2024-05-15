 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
nbc_horse_preak_muth_240514.1.jpg
Preakness favorite Muth ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever
LarsK.jpg
Kyle Larson will skip All-Star heat races at North Wilkesboro to focus on Indy 500 qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_pft_biggestnflregrets_240515.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
nbc_pft_internationalschedule_240515.jpg
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
nbc_pft_cousinsrehab_240515.jpg
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
nbc_horse_preak_muth_240514.1.jpg
Preakness favorite Muth ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever
LarsK.jpg
Kyle Larson will skip All-Star heat races at North Wilkesboro to focus on Indy 500 qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_pft_biggestnflregrets_240515.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
nbc_pft_internationalschedule_240515.jpg
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
nbc_pft_cousinsrehab_240515.jpg
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

NBA Best Bets for Game 5: Jayson Tatum and Payton Prichard Props in Celtics vs Cavs

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:47 AM
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
May 14, 2024 11:40 AM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill unpack the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers series, and discuss whether Donovan Mitchell's time in Cleveland is over after he missed Game 4 with a calf injury.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet on Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard in Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jayson Tatum O/U 2.5 Made Three-Pointers vs. Cavs

Did you know that Jayson Tatum has made two or fewer three-pointers in all nine playoff games this postseason? This bet has been trending over the past two days, and I for one, believe it is coming to an end tonight.

Tatum is finding his groove with back-to-back 33-point games in 42 and 44 minutes on 50 field goal attempts (25 FGA each). The Celtics’ star shot 2-for-8 from deep in both of those wins and averages over six three-point attempts per game in the postseason.

Boston will likely look to put Cleveland to bed early and Tatum posting a playoff-high in triples made seems more likely as he won’t be picky with his shot selection. I wouldn’t take Tatum’s Over on Points tonight, as he will likely play 32-38 minutes, but his three-pointers prop is more juiced to the Over in weeks.

Tatum is 8-of-27 from three (29.6%) when he plays 39 or fewer minutes this postseason (5 games) compared to 7-of-30 (23.3%) when he plays 40-plus minutes (4 games). The fewer minutes the better for this prop tonight.

I played Tatum Over 2.5 Made Three-Pointers at -125 odds on DraftKings and would go out to -150. I like the 4-plus made triples for +175 or better. I got +210 on FanDuel.

Pick: Jayson Tatum Over 2.5 Made 3’s (1u)

Payton Pritchard O/U 8.5 Points vs. Cavs

Payton Pritchard’s scoring has gone up from 4.4 points per game in the first round versus Miami to 11.3 points per game in this series against Cleveland in basically the same minutes (23 to 22.8).

The Celtics’ main bench guard is shooting 51.1% from the field and 45.5% from three on 7.8 field goal attempts and 5.0 triples. Pritchard averaged 4.8 FGA and 2.2 3PA in the first round as a comparison, so he’s feeling his shot and it’s showing.

Boston trusts Pritchard in this series and with 16, 13, 5, and 11 points over the past four games, this should be another double-digit scoring performance with the series presumably closing in Boston (-14.5 favorites).

His minutes could rise here as they did with a playoff-high 27 minutes in Game 5’s closeout win at home versus Miami (7 points on 2-of-8). I played Pritchard to go Over 8.5 Points for +100 odds on DraftKings and would go to Over 9.5 or the 10-plus alternative. I sprinkled 12-plus points for +230 odds on DraftKings.

Pick: Payton Pritchard Over 8.5 Points (1u)

Season Record: 68-55 (55.2%) +10.72 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)
2u: Denver Nuggets to win the Western Conference (-115)
1u: Denver Nuggets to win the NBA Finals (+275)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Payton Pritchard.png Payton Pritchard Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell