NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Game 3 of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers series.

Knicks at Pacers (-7.5): O/U 222.5

The Pacers return home down 0-2 and in full desperation to avoid the sweep. Indiana has been right there to get a win through two games but with an unjust whistle on the road and an injury to the Knicks’ OG Anonoby -- things are looking up for the Pacers.

New York without OG Anouby should suffer defensively and being down 0-2 is the ultimate desperation spot, especially at home. I think Indiana will keep its foot on the gas and try to tire out a Knicks squad that is playing three to four guys at 42 or more minutes per game in this series.

Indiana scored at least 30 points in the first quarter of all four wins this postseason, plus 24 and 36 points against the Knicks. Indiana has complained and sent in a Harry Potter novel of foul calls to the NBA media center after losing Games 1 and 2 at MSG.

While I won’t outright say the refs will be on Indiana’s side, we should expect more free-throw attempts for Indiana at home. The Pacers average 19.7 free-throw attempts per game in the playoffs (10th of 16) compared to 16.7 on the road (last).

I got the trifecta of Indiana’s first quarter, first half and full game team totals Overs. I got the first quarter at 29.5 (-122), first half at 59.5 (-110), and the full game at 114.5 (-120).

In the video above, Brad Thomas and I formed a +869 lunch money parlay of the Pacers Team Total Over 119.5 (+185) and the Nuggets -4 (+220) on DraftKings. Best of luck if you ride!

Pick: Pacers 1Q TT Over 29.5 (1u), Pacers 1H TT Over 59.5 (1u), Pacers TT Over 114.5 (1u)

Season Record: 60-49 (55%) +7.7 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

