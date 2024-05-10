 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
oly24_xx_legendbilespromo.jpg
Legend on legendary Olympic gymnast Biles
nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
oly24_xx_legendbilespromo.jpg
Legend on legendary Olympic gymnast Biles
nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers

  
Published May 10, 2024 02:23 PM
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
May 10, 2024 12:00 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to the Nuggets and Pacers turning the tables in their respective Game 3 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Game 3 of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers series.

Knicks at Pacers (-7.5): O/U 222.5

The Pacers return home down 0-2 and in full desperation to avoid the sweep. Indiana has been right there to get a win through two games but with an unjust whistle on the road and an injury to the Knicks’ OG Anonoby -- things are looking up for the Pacers.

New York without OG Anouby should suffer defensively and being down 0-2 is the ultimate desperation spot, especially at home. I think Indiana will keep its foot on the gas and try to tire out a Knicks squad that is playing three to four guys at 42 or more minutes per game in this series.

Indiana scored at least 30 points in the first quarter of all four wins this postseason, plus 24 and 36 points against the Knicks. Indiana has complained and sent in a Harry Potter novel of foul calls to the NBA media center after losing Games 1 and 2 at MSG.

While I won’t outright say the refs will be on Indiana’s side, we should expect more free-throw attempts for Indiana at home. The Pacers average 19.7 free-throw attempts per game in the playoffs (10th of 16) compared to 16.7 on the road (last).

I got the trifecta of Indiana’s first quarter, first half and full game team totals Overs. I got the first quarter at 29.5 (-122), first half at 59.5 (-110), and the full game at 114.5 (-120).

In the video above, Brad Thomas and I formed a +869 lunch money parlay of the Pacers Team Total Over 119.5 (+185) and the Nuggets -4 (+220) on DraftKings. Best of luck if you ride!

Pick: Pacers 1Q TT Over 29.5 (1u), Pacers 1H TT Over 59.5 (1u), Pacers TT Over 114.5 (1u)

Season Record: 60-49 (55%) +7.7 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers OG Anunoby.png OG Anunoby NBA VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell