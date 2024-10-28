NBA Best Bets, Predictions, Odds, Props for Oct. 28: Suns vs Lakers, Tatum vs Bucks, Giddey vs Grizzlies

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA Best Bets, Predictions, Odds, Props for Oct. 28: Suns vs Lakers, Tatum vs Bucks, Giddey vs Grizzlies

  
Published October 28, 2024 05:42 PM
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies
October 23, 2024 03:17 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss which rookies could make an immediate impact on your fantasy basketball team, including the Trailblazers' Donovan Clingan and the Spurs' Stephon Castle.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for the Monday night NBA slate, including Lakers versus Suns and Jayson Tatum against the Bucks.

Lakers at Suns (-4): O/U 228.0

I backed Anthony Davis Over 24.5 Points when these teams met on Friday and Davis turned in another impressive outing of 35 points and followed that up with 31 the following night against Sacramento.

While I’m tempted to run it back on Davis, the undefeated Lakers are playing its third game in four days and first road game of the season. This looks like a great spot to back the Suns, who lost to the Lakers 123-116 on Friday.

However, the Suns played on Saturday and beat the Mavericks (114-102), while the Lakers beat the Kings (131-127). This is also the third game in four days for Phoenix after playing L.A. on Friday, so I expect tired legs and plenty of missed shots between the two teams.

The total for the previous meeting was 226.5 and flew Over with a 123-116 score. The books opened the total back up at 227.5 and 228.0. Give me the Under 228 (-110).

Pick: Under 228 (1u)

Jayson Tatum to double-double vs Bucks (+105)

Jayson Tatum has been a significant beneficiary in the rebounding department since Robert Williams was traded last season and with Kristaps Porzingis out.

Tatum had four rebounds in two of three games this season and 11 in the other contest against the Wizards. Tatum has only averaged 10.7 rebound chances per game, but he only played 29 and 30 minutes against the Knicks and Wizards.

I think Tatum plays enough and is aggressive enough to grab 10-plus boards, but just in case it’s the assist game tonight, I will ride with the double-double at +105 odds rather than the Over 9.5 rebounds at +114.

Pick: Jayson Tatum double-double (1u)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Josh Giddey O/U 13.5 Points at Grizzlies

Josh Giddey cashed the Over 12.5 Points for us against the Thunder (14 points), but that was a revenge spot against his former team in Chicago.

Now, the Bulls go on the road to Memphis and face another tough defense with quick guards. Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and Ja Morant will be the primary focus and I don’t think Giddey will offer much when it comes to scoring.

Giddey is 3-0 to the Over 13.5 Points scoring 14, 17, and 14 points. However, his RPM has been -22, -2, and -21 this year, so his minutes might not be consistent moving forward. I played Giddey Under 13.5 Points (-115) and would go down to 12.5.

Pick: Josh Giddey Under 13.5 Points (1.5u)

Season Record: 13-7 (65%) +6.55 units

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns NBA Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Ja Morant.png Ja Morant Josh Giddey (1).png Josh Giddey Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Desmond Bane.png Desmond Bane Kristaps Porzingis.png Kristaps Porzingis Marcus Smart.png Marcus Smart VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell