Top News

The mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, dating all the way back to the frist Derby Day.
Kentucky Derby Signature Drink: How to make a mint julep
149th Kentucky Derby
When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running
Kentucky Derby traditions
Kentucky Derby traditions: Hats, food, winner’s circle, Garland of Roses, dresses

Top Clips

nbc_bte_championsleague_240429.jpg
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
nbc_bte_knickssixers_240429.jpg
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
pgaprofessionalchampionship.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2

NBA Playoff Best Bets for Game 5: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

  
Published April 30, 2024 08:26 AM
Clippers 'showed gumption' in Game 4 win vs. Mavs
April 29, 2024 11:39 AM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the evenly-matched series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, specifically the strength of James Harden's performance.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a series-clinching home game for the Boston Celtics as they host the Miami Heat in Game 5 up 3-1 in the first round.

Heat at Celtics (-13.5): O/U 200.0

Miami recorded quarters of 12 points in each of the past two home games, plus a 14-point third quarter in Game 1 at Boston. Outside of Game 2’s outlier where the Heat went bonkers from three (23/43 (53.5%), this Miami team has little to no ball movement without Jimmy Butler.

The Heat posted 26 free throws (76.9%) and went 18-of-61 from three (29.5%) in the last two games. Down 3-1 and at Boston, I know Miami’s mentality will be to steal one and go back to Miami with a chance to force Game 7, but I don’t see it happening.

Patty Mills has entered the rotation for Miami as they lack depth, plus role players like Haywood Highsmith (5.0 PPG), Nikola Jovic (9.8 PPG), and Caleb Martin (12.0 PPG) aren’t producing enough offense to compete with Boston.

I played the Under 200 at -110 odds on DraftKings and would go down to 199. I expect another boring game like we’ve seen in 2.5 out of four games thus far.

The game totals in this series have combined for 208, 211, 188, and 190 points, plus Miami scored 95 or fewer points in seven out of the last nine playoff games.

Pick: Celtics vs Heat Under 200.0 (1u)

Season Record: 48-39 (55.1%) +9.85 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)
Risk 2u: Clippers vs Mavericks Series Over 5.5 Games (-195)
Risk 2u: Cavaliers to win series vs Magic (-184)
1u: Cavaliers to win Game 1 vs Magic and series (-110)
1u: Knicks to win series vs 76ers (-118)
1u: Knicks to win Game 1 vs 76ers and series (+170)
1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

