NBA Postseason Series Best Bets: Cavaliers vs Magic, Clippers vs Mavericks

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite series of bets for the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, including Cavs versus Magic and Clippers against the Mavs.

Magic (+156) vs Cavaliers (-186): O/U 5.5 Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and this is the best matchup possible to escape the first round this year.

Cleveland could have played Miami or Philadelphia as the No. 2 seed or Indiana as the No. 3 seed, but instead get an Orlando Magic team making the postseason for the first time since 2019-20.

Orlando and Cleveland split the season series 2-2 with the smallest margin of victory being seven points. The Cavaliers have the size to match up with the Magic down low, the better shooting, star power at guard, in addition to the playoff experience.

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony combine for 17.6 points per game and a guy like Gary Harris (37.1%) is one of the best three-point shooters that Orlando has to offer. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland could feast and if Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley limit Orlando’s bigs in the paint, then Cleveland should advance to the second round for the first time since 2017-18 (LeBron James era).

Orlando cashed us three units on futures when it won the Southeast Division, but now is the time to fade the Magic. Give me Cleveland to win the series at -184 odds on FanDuel out to -200.

On multiple sportsbooks like FanDuel and BetMGM, you can play Cleveland to win Game 1 and the series at -110 to -115 odds, which I think is a play too.

Picks: Cavaliers to win Series (Risk 2u), Cavaliers to win Game 1 and the Series (1u)

Clippers (-105) vs Mavericks (-115): O/U 5.5 Games

The Dallas Mavericks went 18-9 since the All-Star break with the 7th-ranked offense and 13th defense. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are 15-14 with the 14th-ranked offense and 22nd-ranked defense in that same span.

The midseason acquisitions from Dallas boosted this team’s success and a healthy Kyrie Irving alongside Luka Doncic is deadly. The Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George also received a boost with James Harden and Russell Westbrook’s arrival, which is enough to make this a competitive series.

Los Angeles went 2-1 versus Dallas this season with the previous meeting being Dec. 20. The Clippers will face a Mavs team they aren’t 100 percent familiar with and while I lean Dallas to win the series, I think the best bet is the Over 5.5 games.

Four of the Mavericks’ last five series have gone Over 5.5 games and six of the past seven for the Clippers. Los Angeles lost 4-1 to Suns last season in the first round, while Dallas missed the postseason.

This matchup sets up a potential seven-game series with lots of star power. I played Dallas and L.A. Over 5.5 Games Played at -195 odds on DraftKings. You can grab the series at six games around +200 or seven games around +230, which both hold value.

Pick: Over 5.5 Games (Risk 2u)

Season Record: 27-17 (61.3%) +12.32u

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)

