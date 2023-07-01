 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBAOrlando MagicGary Harris

Gary
Harris

2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Pacers reportedly to make run at Max Strus in “unexpectedly hot” market for free agent shooter
Pacers reportedly to offer three years, $48 million — more than the mid-level exception
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • gary trent hs.jpg
    Gary Trent Jr.
    TOR Shooting Guard #33
    Report: ORL to target Gary Trent Jr. this summer
  • Gary Harris.jpg
    Gary Harris
    ORL Shooting Guard #14
    Gary Harris (groin) available Sunday vs. Miami
  • Markelle Fultz.jpg
    Markelle Fultz
    ORL Point Guard #20
    Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris questionable Sunday
  • Markelle Fultz.jpg
    Markelle Fultz
    ORL Point Guard #20
    Fultz, Harris, Mo Wagner upgraded to questionable
  • Markelle Fultz.jpg
    Markelle Fultz
    ORL Point Guard #20
    Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris ruled out for Friday
Paolo Banchero commits to play for USA at 2023 World Cup
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more
Silver says NBA won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas