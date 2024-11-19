Thunder vs Spurs Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Thunder and Spurs meet up for the second time this season as Victor Wembanyama is doubtful to play.

San Antonio is 6-8 on the year and has lost the past two games to Los Angeles and Dallas. The Spurs lost the first meeting of the season to the Thunder, 105-93, and have gone 5-5 since that meeting. Only three of the Spurs’ eight losses have come by single-digits, which is why San Antonio is a +9.5 point home underdog.

Oklahoma City is 11-3 this season and lost its last outing, but won three of the last four. The Thunder are without Chet Holmgren, so it’s another opportunity for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to build his MVP campaign and Jalen Williams for Most Improved Player. The Thunder are coming off a six-game homestand and are 4-1 on the road this year, but have not played a road game without Holmgren.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Thunder @ Spurs

● Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

● Time: 9:30 PM ET

● Site: Frost Bank Center

● City: San Antonio, TX

● TV/Streaming: NBA TNT

Game odds for Thunder @ Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-430), San Antonio Spurs (+340)

● Spread: Oklahoma City -9.5

● Total: 222.5

Probable starting lineups for Oklahoma City and San Antonio

· Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace -- Isaiah Joe is out

SF Lu Dort

PF Aaron Wiggins

C Jalen Williams -- Chet Holmgren

· San Antonio Spurs (6-8)

PG Chris Paul

SG Devin Vassell

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama (doubtful) -- Zach Collins

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder @ Spurs

San Antonio is 6-8 ATS this season and 3-2 ATS as a road underdog.

Oklahoma City is 3-1 ATS as a road favorite, ranking third-best.

Oklahoma City is 9-5 ATS this season, ranking tied for sixth.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio are each 7-7 on the O/U this year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 28 points in the last four games.

Jalen Williams has scored 27 or more points in three of the past four games.

Victor Wembanyama has scored 28 or more points in three straight games and grabbed at least 14 rebounds in three of the past four.

Chris Paul scored at least 11 points in three of the last four games.

Notable Player Props for Thunder @ Spurs

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 Points

Lu Dort O/U 13.5 Points

Stephon Castle O/U 12.5 Points

Zach Collins O/U 12.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Zach Collins O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Jalen Williams O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Chris Paul O/U 7.5 Assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 5.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Thunder @ Spurs

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go for 30 points versus the Spurs:

“With Victor Wembanyama likely out for this game, the lane is wide open for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a scoring machine who consistently delivers 30-plus points.

OKC will be without Chet Holmgren, which could make this a closer game than the spread suggests, giving San Antonio a chance to hang around. Shai has stepped up in Holmgren’s absence, dropping 45, 29, 38, and 36 points in his last four outings—a testament to his dominant form.

In their earlier matchup, SGA had a rare off night with just 18 points in 28 minutes, attempting only two free throws. Despite that, the Thunder still won 105-93, thanks to solid contributions from Lu Dort (20 points) and Holmgren (19 points). But let’s be real—SGA rarely has back-to-back subpar performances against the same opponent. This nationally televised game is a prime stage for him to bolster his MVP case.

I’m confident in SGA hitting Over 29.5 Points and would back it even at 30.5. The only potential hiccup is the blowout risk. If Wemby does play, I actually like this prop even more—SGA thrives in big moments like these.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Thunder and the Spurs:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking San Antonio on the ML (+340)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in San Antonio +9.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 222.5 points

