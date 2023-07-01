 Skip navigation
NBAOklahoma City ThunderAaron Wiggins

Aaron
Wiggins

2023 NBA Draft Lottery
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • aaron wiggins.png
    Aaron Wiggins
    OKC Shooting Guard #21
    Aaron Wiggins finishes win over Jazz with 15 PTS
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Lu Dort (shoulder) questionable Thursday vs. Jazz
  • Linday_WatersIII.jpg
    Lindy Waters III
    OKC Shooting Guard #12
    Lindy Waters (foot) out again Friday vs. Indiana
  • aaron wiggins.png
    Aaron Wiggins
    OKC Shooting Guard #21
    Aaron Wiggins chips in with 19 points, full line
  • aaron wiggins.png
    Aaron Wiggins
    OKC Shooting Guard #21
    OKC starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, Wiggins, JWill
As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent
Nuggets reportedly trade draft picks with Thunder to help keep title window open
Coach, front office updates from around NBA: Fizdale headed to Suns bench