Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Aaron Wiggins
Aaron
Wiggins
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Aaron Wiggins
OKC
Shooting Guard
#21
Aaron Wiggins finishes win over Jazz with 15 PTS
Luguentz Dort
OKC
Shooting Guard
#5
Lu Dort (shoulder) questionable Thursday vs. Jazz
Lindy Waters III
OKC
Shooting Guard
#12
Lindy Waters (foot) out again Friday vs. Indiana
Aaron Wiggins
OKC
Shooting Guard
#21
Aaron Wiggins chips in with 19 points, full line
Aaron Wiggins
OKC
Shooting Guard
#21
OKC starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, Wiggins, JWill
As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Nuggets reportedly trade draft picks with Thunder to help keep title window open
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Coach, front office updates from around NBA: Fizdale headed to Suns bench
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad