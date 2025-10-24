Watch Shai Gilgious-Alexander go off for career-high 55, lead Thunder to another 2OT victory

The Warriors and Pacers went seven dramatic games last June.

So it was fitting that an early-season rematch went to double overtime on Thursday. That said, two things remained the same from the NBA Finals: Oklahoma City ultimately came out on top, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP. SGA dropped a career-high 55 points on the Pacers in the 141-135 Thunder win.

SGA EXPLODES FOR 55 IN THRILLING OKC 2OT WIN IN INDY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bUpQvfEk5s — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2025

The Thunder are 2-0 to start the season but had to go to double overtime in both games to do it. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 90 points across those two games and looked every bit the league MVP in sparking those wins.

Aaron Wiggins added 23 points for the Thunder, while Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 32 points and 15 rebounds.