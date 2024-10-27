Warriors vs Clippers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends, and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_241027.jpg
Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_241027_720x405_2383456323599.jpg
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241027.jpg
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_241027.jpg
Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_241027_720x405_2383456323599.jpg
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241027.jpg
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Warriors vs Clippers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:03 PM
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
October 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league after beating the Jazz 127-86 and the Blazers 139-104, covering both spreads and in style. On the other hand, the Clippers went to OT and lost in the season-opener to the Suns (117-113) then upset the Nuggets in Denver (109-104) yesterday.

This is the first back-to-back of the season for the Clippers and they were the second-worst team ATS last year when at a rest disadvantage (6-13).

The market has them as a +9.5 road underdog in Golden State, so the Warriors, who went 9-1 on the ML and 8-2 ATS with a rest advantage last year, appear to be on the fast track to a 3-0 start and in dominant fashion.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice, and more from our experts all season long.

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Clippers @ Warriors

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:
● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-405), Los Angeles Clippers (+320)
● Spread: Warriors -9.5
● Total: 221.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Golden State

· Los Angeles Clippers
PG James Harden
SG Terance Mann
SF Norman Powell
PF Derrick Jones Jr.
C Ivica Zubac

· Golden State Warriors

PG Steph Curry
SG Andrew Wiggins
SF Jonathan Kuminga
PF Draymond Green
C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers @ Warriors

· The Clippers finished 5-11 on the ML (31.3%) and 6-10 ATS (37.5%) last season as an away underdog, ranking 5th-worst ATS.

· Los Angeles was 8-7-1 (53.3%) to the Under last year as an away underdog.

· Los Angeles was 8-11 (42.1%) on the ML with a rest disadvantage last year and 6-13 ATS (31.6%), which was second-worst in the NBA.

· Golden State is 2-0 ATS this season and one of five teams remaining that is undefeated ATS.

· Golden State went 12-22 ATS (35.3%) as a home favorite last season, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA.

· Golden State went 19-15 (55.9%) on the ML as a home favorite last year, ranking seventh-worst.

· Golden State was 5-5 on the total with a rest advantage last season, plus an NBA-best 8-2 ATS (80%) and 9-1 on the ML (90%), which was the second-best behind Boston (28-3).

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends Tool on NBC Sports!

Highest Point Props

Steph Curry O/U 24.5 Points
James Harden O/U 22.5 Points
Norman Powell O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 10.5 Rebounds
Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Rebounds
James Harden O/U 5.5 Rebounds
Trayce Jackson-Davis O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 9.5 Assists
Steph Curry O/U 5.5 Assists
Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Clippers @ Warriors

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Stephen Curry to go Under 24.5 Points:

“I cashed Curry’s Under 26.5 Points as my best bet on Friday and he went for 20 points on 7-of-20 from the field, 4-for-13 from three and 27 minutes played. Golden State crushed Utah 127-86 and both wins have been blowouts in favor of the Warriors this season.

I do lean Golden State -9.5 here and think if you parlay Curry Under 24.5 Points with that, you get a +241 price because the two do not correlate entirely. Curry has an injury to one of the fingers on his shooting hand, which is why Curry is still a good bet to go Under his points prop.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Nuggets and the Clippers:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds value in taking the Los Angeles ML (+320)

· Spread: NBC Sports finds low confidence in Golden State on the spread

· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 221.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers NBA Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Jonathan Kuminga.png Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green.png Draymond Green James-Harden.jpg James Harden Ivica Zubac.png Ivica Zubac Trayce Jackson-Davis Andrew Wiggins (1).png Andrew Wiggins Derrick Jones, Jr_.png Derrick Jones Jr. Terance Mann.png Terance Mann Norman Powell.png Norman Powell VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell