Warriors vs Clippers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league after beating the Jazz 127-86 and the Blazers 139-104, covering both spreads and in style. On the other hand, the Clippers went to OT and lost in the season-opener to the Suns (117-113) then upset the Nuggets in Denver (109-104) yesterday.

This is the first back-to-back of the season for the Clippers and they were the second-worst team ATS last year when at a rest disadvantage (6-13).

The market has them as a +9.5 road underdog in Golden State, so the Warriors, who went 9-1 on the ML and 8-2 ATS with a rest advantage last year, appear to be on the fast track to a 3-0 start and in dominant fashion.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice, and more from our experts all season long.

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Clippers @ Warriors

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-405), Los Angeles Clippers (+320)

● Spread: Warriors -9.5

● Total: 221.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Golden State

· Los Angeles Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Terance Mann

SF Norman Powell

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

· Golden State Warriors

PG Steph Curry

SG Andrew Wiggins

SF Jonathan Kuminga

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers @ Warriors

· The Clippers finished 5-11 on the ML (31.3%) and 6-10 ATS (37.5%) last season as an away underdog, ranking 5th-worst ATS.

· Los Angeles was 8-7-1 (53.3%) to the Under last year as an away underdog.

· Los Angeles was 8-11 (42.1%) on the ML with a rest disadvantage last year and 6-13 ATS (31.6%), which was second-worst in the NBA.

· Golden State is 2-0 ATS this season and one of five teams remaining that is undefeated ATS.

· Golden State went 12-22 ATS (35.3%) as a home favorite last season, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA.

· Golden State went 19-15 (55.9%) on the ML as a home favorite last year, ranking seventh-worst.

· Golden State was 5-5 on the total with a rest advantage last season, plus an NBA-best 8-2 ATS (80%) and 9-1 on the ML (90%), which was the second-best behind Boston (28-3).

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends Tool on NBC Sports!

Highest Point Props

Steph Curry O/U 24.5 Points

James Harden O/U 22.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Trayce Jackson-Davis O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 9.5 Assists

Steph Curry O/U 5.5 Assists

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Clippers @ Warriors

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Stephen Curry to go Under 24.5 Points:

“I cashed Curry’s Under 26.5 Points as my best bet on Friday and he went for 20 points on 7-of-20 from the field, 4-for-13 from three and 27 minutes played. Golden State crushed Utah 127-86 and both wins have been blowouts in favor of the Warriors this season.

I do lean Golden State -9.5 here and think if you parlay Curry Under 24.5 Points with that, you get a +241 price because the two do not correlate entirely. Curry has an injury to one of the fingers on his shooting hand, which is why Curry is still a good bet to go Under his points prop.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Nuggets and the Clippers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking the Los Angeles ML (+320)

· Spread : NBC Sports finds low confidence in Golden State on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 221.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)