The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida vs. Edmonton Game 2 Best Bets

The puck drops in a matter of hours in South Florida for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers looking to hold serve and win again on home ice over the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 featured a consistent attack from Connor McDavid and the Oilers, but Sergei Bobrovsky (+220 Conn Smythe) was stellar between the pipes turning aside all 32 shots to propel the Panthers to victory. An exciting game but only two of our Game 1 tickets cashed (listed below our Game 2 breakdown of bets).

Lets dive into Game 2 and look to grab a few sweats.

Game 2

Edmonton Oilers (+114) @ Florida Panthers (-135)

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+185) | O/U: 5.5 (-110)

Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 Top Prop Bets

Sergei Bobrovsky OVER 24.5 Saves (-140)

It was the first Cup Final appearance for all but one of the Oilers but that did not faze Edmonton. Playing on the road and thus not getting the matchups they want on offense and defense did not seem to slow the Edmonton offense. Sergei Bobrovsky? Different story as he bothered McDavid and co. Yes, the Panthers will adjust in front of the veteran netminder, but the books are expecting Bob to see 25% less rubber. Doubtful primarily because the high-end talent of Edmonton is truly elite.

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots (-110)

The Panthers are not alone but they had issues with the Edmonton star’s speed and quick release. As a result, he took six shots that reached Bobrovsky. No reason to think he can’t get to at least 4 tonight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins OVER 1.5 Shots (-150)

The veteran Oiler has hit this mark in just six of his last 13 games this postseason but one of the six was Game 1 of the Final. Nugen-Hopkins found time and space in Game 1. I expect more of the same in Game 2.

Sam Bennett OVER 0.5 Total Points (+120)

Not sure how many times we can go to the well on Bennett props but having cashed this ticket a couple nights ago, we gotta go back out of respect to the scrappy, veteran forward. He has picked up at least a single point in six of the last seven playoff games.

——

For those looking for additional squad rides or who may be contrarians, here are the most popular Player Props for game 2.



Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 saves (-130) Connor McDavid over 3.5 shots (-110) Connor McDavid to score a goal (+155) Leon Draisaitl over 2.5 shots (-135) Connor McDavid to score the first goal (+1000)

Enjoy the game and a couple sweats. Here’s hoping your tickets turn into cash and not coasters.

----

Game 1 Bets

1st Period Total Goals OVER 1.5 (-110) – Coaster

Sam Bennett OVER 2.5 Shots (+114) – Coaster

Sam Bennett OVER 0.5 Points (+100) – Cashed

Florida OVER 2.5 Goals (-180) – Cashed

Stuart Skinner OVER 2.5 Goals Allowed (-166) – Coaster

