Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 25

On Friday, April 25, the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Milwaukee Bucks (48-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round matchup.

Indiana is up 2-0 in the series after taking Game 2 at home 123-115. The series turns back to Milwaukee, who is in desperation mode and a hole. Tyrese Haliburton has recorded 12 assists in both games, while Pascal Siakam combined for 49 points. Damian Lillard made his return in Game 2 and scored 14 points on 4-of-13 from the field (2-of-8 from three) over 37 minutes.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Bucks live

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN, NBA TV

Game odds for Pacers vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Pacers (+170), Bucks (-204)

Spread: Bucks -5

Over/Under: 230.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 113.07, and the Bucks 117.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pacers vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Tyrese Haliburton to go Under 19.5 Points:

“Tyrese Haliburton went Under 19.5 points in six out of nine playoff road games in his career and played three contests in Milwaukee, scoring 9, 12, and 16 points in the 2023-24 season. This year, Haliburton scored 10 and 21 points in two playoff home games but averaged 16.7 points per game on the road in the regular season compared to 20.4 at home.

Haliburton only averaged 0.9 fewer field goal attempts on the road and 0.6 less free-throw attempts per game but shot 43.8/34.9/83.8 percentage shooting splits on the road versus 50/41.5/86.2 percent splits at home. I will back that trend to continue and go less than 20 points for Haliburton in a pivotal Game 3.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Bucks on Friday

The Pacers have a winning record in their last 10 games (9-1)

The Pacers’ last 3 away postseason games have gone over the total

The Pacers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Pacers have covered the spread in their last 3 games against teams with winning records

