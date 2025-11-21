2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Timberwolves, Raptors, Rockets, and Pistons rise up! Bucks, Heat drop down

Week 5 in the NBA is underway, and much like the first month, the Oklahoma City Thunder claim the top spot with the Denver Nuggets right behind. The West claims by top four spots and two new squads make my top 10 as Miami and Milwaukee get bumped!

All Championship odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-1) NBA Finals odds: +185

Points Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.0)

Rebound Leader: Isaiah Hartentstein (11.0)

Assist Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (6.5)

Since the first two games of the season went to 2 OT, Oklahoma City has won by an average of 20.3 points and 10 straight games by double-digits. Their 15-1 mark has been an incredible start to the season and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top two favorite for MVP.

After a Friday night road trip to Utah, Oklahoma City has a three-game home stand against Portland, Minnesota, and Phoenix as arguably their toughest three-game stretch since the season started.

2. Denver Nuggets (11-3) NBA Finals odds: +500

Points Leader: Nikola Jokic (29.1)

Rebound Leader: Nikola Jokic (13.2)

Assist Leader: Nikola Jokic (11.1)

Denver was on a nasty seven-game winning streak before the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back snapped it. The Nuggets are now 8-1 in the last nine games and rank top three overall in offensive and defensive efficiency on the year.

Nikola Jokic has triple-doubled in nine out of 14 games this season and has 30 or more points in six of his past nine contests to become the latest MVP favorite.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (11-4) NBA Finals odds: +1500

Points Leader: Luka Doncic (34.6)

Rebound Leader: Luka Doncic (8.8)

Assist Leader: Luka Doncic (9.0)

The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak and 4-1 over the last five games as they welcomed LeBron James back to the mix this week. The Lakers trailed the Jazz in his return, but turned up the heat and won 140-126.

The Lakers rank 11th and 17th in offensive and defensive ratings to start the year, so LeBron can clearly assist in that department. After a road game at Utah, Los Angeles has a four-game home stand that includes a meeting with the Clippers on NBC and Peacock.

4. Houston Rockets (10-3) NBA Finals odds: +850

Points Leader: Kevin Durant (25.5)

Rebound Leader: Alperen Snegun (10.4)

Assist Leader: Alperen Snegun (7.4)

Houston is on their second five-game winning streak of the season! The Rockets are a streaky team, but showing major signs of potential with wins over Cleveland, Orlando, Portland, Washington, and Milwaukee in the past five games.

The Rockets have the NBA’s highest rated offensive efficiency and with all their length and youth, Houston is seventh on defense. We all knew Houston would be good, but all three losses have come to top 10 teams in the NBA (Thunder, Pistons, Spurs).

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6) NBA Finals odds: +900

Points Leader: Donovan Mitchell (30.2)

Rebound Leader: Evan Mobley (8.6)

Assist Leader: Donovan Mitchell (5.3)

Cleveland is 7-3 to start November with wins over Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee to name a few. The Cavaliers are eighth in offensive rating and 13th in defensive rating during that span. Cleveland is four games through a six-game home stand that has started 2-2. Nine of the next 13 games at home for Cleveland, so I expect this team to continue climbing the rankings.

6. Detroit Pistons (13-2) NBA Finals odds: +3500

Points Leader: Cade Cunningham (27.3)

Rebound Leader: Jalen Duren (11.9)

Assist Leader: Cade Cunningam (9.9)

Detroit has now won 11 straight games and continues to move up in the top 10! The Pistons won back-to-back games with no rest over the Pacers and Hawks to reach double-digits on this winning streak. During this streak, Detroit owns the third-best defensive rating and the seventh-ranked offense.

7. New York Knicks (9-5) NBA Finals odds: +1600

Points Leader: Jalen Brunson (28.0)

Rebound Leader: Karl-Anthony Towns (12.8)

Assist Leader: Jalen Brunson (6.4)

The Knicks got Jalen Brunson back for Dallas and earned a much-needed 113-111 win. New York is 2-2 in the past four games and went 1-1 versus Miami without him. New York has nine wins, but only three have come against teams with winning records so far (Minnesota, Cleveland, Miami).

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) NBA Finals odds: +1400

Points Leader: Anthony Edwards (25.2)

Rebound Leader: Rudy Gobert (9.9)

Assist Leader: Julius Randle (6.1)

Anthony Edwards is back and Minnesota is rolling! Since Nov. 5, when Edwards returned, Minnesota ranks sixth in offensive and defensive efficiency. The Timberwolves are 6-1 in the last seven games and 6-2 since his return. Edwards is averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 32.8 minutes per game in that span.

9. San Antonio Spurs (11-4) NBA Finals odds: +5000

Points Leader: Victor Wembanyama (26.2)

Rebound Leader: Victor Wembanyama (12.9)

Assist Leader: Stephon Castle (7.5)

San Antonio followed up its back-to-back losses to Golden State with three straight wins all by nine or more points. Without Victor Wembanyama, this team has to be dropped a spot or two. While San Antonio is 3-0 without Wembanyama following wins over Sacramento, Memphis, and Atlanta — who are a combined 17-31.

10. Toronto Raptors (10-5) NBA Finals odds: +10000

Points Leader: Brandon Ingram (20.9)

Rebound Leader: Scottie Barnes (7.8)

Assist Leader: Immanuel Quickley (6.1)

How did this happen? Sure, I could put the Warriors, Bucks, Suns or Trail Blazers on this list at No. 10, or maybe another team, but the Raptors have surprised with two over the Cavaliers, and 76ers each, plus the Bucks this month.

Toronto is on a five-game winning streak and is 9-1 over the last 10 games following a 1-4 start. The Raptors were being slept on, but people are awake now. With Washington, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Indiana and Charlotte one the next five games— I like the chances the Raptors keep their heater going.

Out of the Top 10

10. Miami Heat (9-6) NBA Finals odds: +15000

Points Leader: Norman Powell (25.4)

Rebound Leader: Kel’el Ware (10.0)

Assist Leader: Daivon Mitchell (7.3)

The Miami Heat are on a two-game winning streak, but dropped two straight before that and is 6-5 over the last 11 games. The Heat split contests with the Cavaliers and Knicks over the past few weeks, so this team is still staying afloat as a 11-20 ranked squad.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) NBA Finals odds: +5500

Points Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.2)

Rebound Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.8)

Assist Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (6.8)

Is the fall off happening for Milwaukee? The bucks have dropped three consrucigve games and four of the past five. For the first time all season, Milwaukee is .500 with eight wins and eight losses. Next up is the hottest team in the NBA — the Pistons, then Portland, Miami, and New York. I don’t like it.

New to the Top 10:

