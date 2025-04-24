Rays at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 24

It’s Thursday, April 24, and the Rays (10-14) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (14-10). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Corbin Burnes for Arizona.

The Rays picked up the win last night in Arizona to take game one of the series. Taj Bradley made it through 6.0 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits.

The Diamondbacks started with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Rodriguez pitched 6.2 innings, gave up six hits, four runs, and struck out five.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Odds for the Rays at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rays (+114), Diamondbacks (-135)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Corbin Burnes

Rays: Drew Rasmussen , (1-1, 0.87 ERA)

Last outing (vs NY Yankees, 4:18): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes , (0-1, 4.64 ERA)

Last outing (vs Chicago Cubs, 4/18): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 9-5-3 for the Rays’ road games and the Diamondbacks’ home games combined this season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rays and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

