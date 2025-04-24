Pistons vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 24

It’s Thursday, April 24, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Detroit Pistons (44-38) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for Game 3 of the First Round of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons won Game 2, 100-94, behind a massive 33 points and 12 rebounds from Cade Cunningham. Detroit was able to overcome Jalen Brunson‘s 37 points, plus all five Knicks’ starters putting up 10 or more points. The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Knicks (-120), Pistons (+100)

Spread: Knicks -1.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 107.41, and the Pistons 106.62.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Knicks vs. Pistons game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Knicks ML and Karl-Anthony Towns Over 21.5 Points:

“Karl-Anthony Towns only put up four field goal attempts from the 6:26 mark on in Game 2 and that type of nonexistence will not work for the Knicks in Game 3. One of my favorite angles is backing starters or role players in the postseason off a bad performance. For example, I’ve won bets on De’Andre Hunter Over 8.5 Points and Michael Porter Jr. Over 12.5 Points in Game 2 after their duds in Game 1.

KAT fits that trend 10 points on 5-for-11 and zero free-throw attempts are inexcusable. I expect a much more aggressive KAT this game, so I like the Over on his points prop and the Knicks to win Game 3. In a 1-1 series, Game 3 is the pivotal contest and the winner of the series usually takes Game 3, so I will ride with New York as Detroit is still a secondary-scorer away from winning a playoff series.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons on Thursday

Eastern Conference Central Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division sides

The Under is 7-3 in the Knicks’ last 10 games

The Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

