2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

The 12-team bracket for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff is set, with the first round beginning December 20. Now that we know who’s in, the debate can shift to who will prevail? Who will be the last team standing and hoist the CFP national championship trophy?

While we’re more than a month away from finding that out on January 20, there’s plenty of excitement to come. Here’s the full bracket, schedule, and matchups.

Bookmark this page and check back throughout the playoff for score updates, stats, and more.

2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket

Who are the 12 teams in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket?

Here are the 12 teams playing in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, listed by seed.

College Football Playoff 2024-25: Final 12 team bracket revealed, with Oregon top seed, SMU in, Alabama out

BOLD Indicates a team that earned a guaranteed bid as one of the top five conference champions.

* Indicates a team receiving a first round bye.

^ Indicates a team hosting a first round game.

Oregon (13-0)* Georgia (11-2)* Boise State (12-1)* Arizona State (11-2)* Texas (11-2)^ Penn State (11-2)^ Notre Dame (11-1)^ Ohio State (10-2)^ Tennessee (10-2) Indiana (11-1) SMU (11-2) Clemson (10-3)

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule, matchups, and scores

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2024-25: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

First Round

Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame Where: South Bend, Indiana Watch: ESPN/ABC

Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State Where: State College, Pennsylvania Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas Where: Austin, Texas Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State Where: Columbus, Ohio Watch: ESPN/ABC



Quarterfinals

Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC



Semifinals

Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia Where: Capital One Orange Bowl Watch: ESPN

Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Watch: ESPN



Championship