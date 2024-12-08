 Skip navigation
2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

  
Published December 8, 2024 02:14 PM

The 12-team bracket for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff is set, with the first round beginning December 20. Now that we know who’s in, the debate can shift to who will prevail? Who will be the last team standing and hoist the CFP national championship trophy?

While we’re more than a month away from finding that out on January 20, there’s plenty of excitement to come. Here’s the full bracket, schedule, and matchups.

Bookmark this page and check back throughout the playoff for score updates, stats, and more.

2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket

2024-25 CFP Bracket.jpg

Who are the 12 teams in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket?

Here are the 12 teams playing in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, listed by seed.

College Football Playoff 2024-25: Final 12 team bracket revealed, with Oregon top seed, SMU in, Alabama out

BOLD Indicates a team that earned a guaranteed bid as one of the top five conference champions.

* Indicates a team receiving a first round bye.

^ Indicates a team hosting a first round game.

  1. Oregon (13-0)*
  2. Georgia (11-2)*
  3. Boise State (12-1)*
  4. Arizona State (11-2)*
  5. Texas (11-2)^
  6. Penn State (11-2)^
  7. Notre Dame (11-1)^
  8. Ohio State (10-2)^
  9. Tennessee (10-2)
  10. Indiana (11-1)
  11. SMU (11-2)
  12. Clemson (10-3)

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule, matchups, and scores

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2024-25: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

First Round

  • Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame

    • Where: South Bend, Indiana
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State

    • Where: State College, Pennsylvania
    • Watch: TNT & Max

  • Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas

    • Where: Austin, Texas
    • Watch: TNT & Max

  • Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State

    • Where: Columbus, Ohio
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

Quarterfinals

  • Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State

    • Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State

    • Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon

    • Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

    • Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

Semifinals

  • Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

    • Where: Capital One Orange Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN

  • Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon

    • Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
    • Watch: ESPN

Championship