2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
The 12-team bracket for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff is set, with the first round beginning December 20. Now that we know who’s in, the debate can shift to who will prevail? Who will be the last team standing and hoist the CFP national championship trophy?
While we’re more than a month away from finding that out on January 20, there’s plenty of excitement to come. Here’s the full bracket, schedule, and matchups.
Bookmark this page and check back throughout the playoff for score updates, stats, and more.
2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket
Who are the 12 teams in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket?
Here are the 12 teams playing in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, listed by seed.
BOLD Indicates a team that earned a guaranteed bid as one of the top five conference champions.
* Indicates a team receiving a first round bye.
^ Indicates a team hosting a first round game.
- Oregon (13-0)*
- Georgia (11-2)*
- Boise State (12-1)*
- Arizona State (11-2)*
- Texas (11-2)^
- Penn State (11-2)^
- Notre Dame (11-1)^
- Ohio State (10-2)^
- Tennessee (10-2)
- Indiana (11-1)
- SMU (11-2)
- Clemson (10-3)
2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule, matchups, and scores
First Round
Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State
- Where: State College, Pennsylvania
- Watch: TNT & Max
Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Watch: TNT & Max
Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State
- Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State
- Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon
- Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia
- Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Semifinals
Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia
- Where: Capital One Orange Bowl
- Watch: ESPN
Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon
- Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
- Watch: ESPN
Championship
- Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: College Football Playoff National Championship