Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14

It’s Friday, September 13 and we’ve got Week 3 action on the slate with the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Cougars all set to square off from Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

This is a rivalry matchup that was an instant classic last season with Colorado winning 43-35 in 2OT off a touchdown pass from Sheduer Sanders.

Colorado is 1-1 this season with a home win over North Dakota State (31-26) and a road loss to Nebraska (28-10). Last year, the Buffaloes finished 4-8 after starting 3-0 through three games and 4-2 over the first six games.

Colorado State is also 1-1 this season with a 52-0 loss at Texas and a 38-17 home victory against Northern Colorado. The Rams went 5-7 last year after starting 0-2 and winning two of the last three to end the season.

Game Details and How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State:

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 7:30 PM EST

· Site: Canvas Stadium

· City: Fort Collins, Colorado

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Colorado vs. Colorado State - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

· Moneyline: Colorado -275, Colorado State +210

· Spread: Colorado -7 (-110)

· Total: 58.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game opened at Colorado -7.5, but sharps took the hook after the Buffaloes struggled against Nebraska losing 28-10. Colorado State was shutout 52-0 at Texas but bounced back with a 38-17 home victory over Northern Colorado.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams:

“I will be in Denver watching this game from a sports bar or something because I want the townie experience for Colorado at Colorado State. I’ll be backing Buffaloes’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders to go Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns at +116 odds. Sanders tossed three second-half TDs in last year’s OT thriller and finished with four total through the air in addition to 348 yards on 38 completions, 47 pass attempts and one interception.

Colorado is unlikely to find the end zone unless Sanders throws the ball, which should be the play calls at least 90% of the time with this lackluster offensive line and running game. There have been nine games since the start of 2023 that Colorado has won or lost by single digits. In those games, Sanders tossed at least two touchdowns in eight of those nine and three-plus in five games. For plus money, I like Shedeur Sanders Over 2.5 Passing TDs at +116 odds.”

Quarterback matchup for Colorado vs. Colorado State

o Colorado: Shedeur Sanders (61.2 QBR) only threw three interceptions all of last year (26 TDs) but has two already through two games this season. However, the senior has 689 passing yards and five touchdowns, including 445 yards and four touchdowns against North Dakota State.

o Colorado State: Brayden Nico-Focolosi (26.3 QBR) threw for 202 yards against Northern Colorado after Texas held him to 59 yards in the season-opener. Last season, Nico-Focolosi tossed 367 yards for three touchdowns and three interceptions against Colorado.

Buffaloes vs. Rams player news & recent stats

· These two defenses have a combined three sacks and one interception to start the season, so there should be plenty of offense to go around.

· Four different players scored a touchdown for the Rams against Northern Colorado with three of those coming on the ground.

· Travis Hunter has 17 receptions, 242 yards, and three touchdowns in two games this season. Hunter’s recorded at least seven receptions and 100 yards in three consecutive games and 74-plus yards in six straight.

· Jimmy Horn Jr. had 198 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches against Nothern Colorado in the season-opener, but only 26 yards on three receptions versus Nebraska.

