How to watch Morehouse College vs Howard University: TV, live stream info, location for HBCU NY Classic 2024

It’s Morehouse vs Howard this Saturday, September 14 on CNBC and Peacock in the 3rd annual HBCU NY Classic game. Saturday’s game kicks off the start of HBCU Homecoming week as fans, students, and alumni from all over the nation gather at MetLife Stadium for the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming.

The day’s festivities feature highly anticipated drumline performances, a stepshow, a battle of the bands, and a halftime performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Sean Paul. Live coverage of the Morehouse vs Howard game begins at 3:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch and live stream Saturday’s game.

How to watch the Morehouse College vs Howard University:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

It's more than a game—it’s a celebration of culture! Join us for a week full of events and unforgettable experiences. Don't miss the battle between Morehouse and Howard at MetLife Stadium on September 14th, plus the Yard Fest, Step Show, Afterparty, and more! #MoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/42KE2AP2Ky — HBCU NY Classic (@hbcunyclassic) September 5, 2024

Where is the Morehouse College vs Howard University game being played?

Saturday’s game will take place at MetLife stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Morehouse College vs Howard University Head-to-Head Stats:

The Morehouse Tigers and Howard Bison have a long-standing, fierce rivalry that dates back to the 1920s but here are the results from their most recent matchups:



September 10, 2011 - Howard 30, Morehouse 27

September 1, 2012 - Howard 30, Morehouse 29

September 7, 2013 - Howard 27, Morehouse 16

September 13, 2014 - Howard 35, Morehouse 17

September 9, 2023 - Howard 65, Morehouse 19

What does HBCU stand for?

HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Can I stream the HBCU New York Classic on on Peacock

What other College Football games are on Peacock this Saturday?

Central Michigan vs Illinois:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Washington State vs Washington:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Indiana vs UCLA:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

