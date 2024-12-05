Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins, who twice served as interim head coach during his 31 years in Tallahassee, is transitioning into a new role as Mike Norvell continues to shuffle his staff.

Haggins, who has been the associate head coach and defensive tackles coach since 2014, will remain an associate head coach while focusing on impacting the entire program.

“He will continue to be an active member of our staff,” Norvell said in a statement. “Odell will play an integral part in maintaining the standard of play here at Florida State by pouring into the development and relationships with our players and the cohesiveness of our staff in this new leadership role.”

Norvell hired Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position at FSU, and White is expected to bring defensive line coach Terrance Knighton with him. Knighton would have big shoes to fill in Tallahassee.

Haggins helped the program post a 279-113-1 record and win 14 Atlantic Coast Conference titles and two national championships during his time on staff. He was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I appreciate Coach Norvell and what he has meant to this program and school that I love so much,” Haggins said. “I have learned from some of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my knowledge and experiences to support what Coach Norvell is doing. I’m excited for this change in responsibilities and looking forward to working alongside our new coaches.”

Haggins has developed nearly two dozen future NFL professionals while on campus, including first-round picks Brodrick Bunkley, Travis Johnson, Corey Simon and Andre Wadsworth.

Haggins played in Tallahassee during Florida State’s dynasty years, starring at nose guard for the Seminoles. FSU posted a 39-8-1 record with Haggins on the defensive line, and he was part of four bowl-winning teams. He joined Bobby Bowden’s staff following the Seminoles’ 1993 national championship season.