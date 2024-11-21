 Skip navigation
No. 2 Ohio State loses center Seth McLaughlin to Achilles tendon injury

  
November 20, 2024
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (56) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State starting center Seth McLaughlin is out with an Achilles tendon injury for the critical matchup Saturday between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 5 Indiana.

The Alabama transfer was injured in practice Tuesday, coach Ryan Day confirmed Wednesday.

McLaughlin was the anchor of the offensive line that has been patched together because of injuries to other players.

Left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oregon last month. His replacement, Zen Michalski, went down in the Nebraska game.

The Buckeyes moved left guard Donovan Jackson to tackle and put Carson Hinzman at guard in place of Jackson. Day said Hinzman will now move to center and Austin Siereveld will slot in at left guard.