Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Smith has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Smith’s future is most likely at slot receiver, where Notre Dame moved senior running back Chris Tyree this spring and established early-enrolled freshman Jaden Greathouse, as well.

Recruiting: Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey began his chase of Smith while Stuckey coached at Baylor before arriving in South Bend in the 2021-22 winter. In that interim, the consensus three-star prospect had committed to Texas Tech.

Eventually, Stuckey convinced Smith to de-commit from the Red Raiders and visit Notre Dame; soon thereafter, Smith joined the Irish class.

QUOTES

Somewhere between the pandemic’s recruiting dead period and Smith’s nine-month commitment to Texas Tech, his raw speed was not as noticed as it should have been.

“You look at KK, the smoothness with which he plays, the speed at which he plays is very deceiving,” former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said in December when Smith signed his National Letter of Intent . “You go watch his senior stuff, and you’re like, this kid really slipped through the cracks, because he’s a national recruit.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN SMITH SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“The difference between Smith and the rest of this receivers haul is obvious: his size, or lack thereof. That variety will make the class a better fit than simply loading up on a pile of big bodies.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Smith’s speed and his ability to maintain it while changing direction may set him apart. The conditional verb tense is chosen there because Smith needs to show it against collegiate competition to prove its legitimacy.

But if he does, then it may be hard to keep him off the field in 2023, even if he is undersized and undertested. Speed like that waits for no one.

More likely, Smith impresses but does not impress the Notre Dame coaching staff that much next month. With Tyree, Greathouse and sixth-year former walk-on Matt Salerno all working at slot, not to mention junior Jayden Thomas also dabbling there, the Irish can give Smith time.

Expect scout-team work for the Texan this season, barring a shockingly strong preseason.

Two plays from last nights game. We 9-0 😎🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/A2c58Zkwja — Kaleb “KK” Smith🤹🏽 (@__KalebSmith) October 22, 2022

DOWN THE ROAD

Tyree has two years of eligibility remaining. In fact, only Salerno will be out of eligibility among Notre Dame’s receivers.

Again, Smith has time.

If the Irish coaching staff genuinely found an under-recruited gem in a Dallas suburb, then Smith should break through into a contributing role next season. But it may take some more time than that. Logic would argue for it.

Glad I got to pop out these last few days, @NDFootball see you again in June✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FjLgf1sLIh — Kaleb “KK” Smith🤹🏽 (@__KalebSmith) April 15, 2023

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

