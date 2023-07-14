Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 190 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, McFerson has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Though Notre Dame brought in a graduate transfer punter in Penn’s Ben Krimm, expect McFerson to handle the booting duties for the Irish this season.

Recruiting: A one-time Wake Forest commit, McFerson flipped to Notre Dame quickly after the Irish gave him chase. He visited South Bend in mid-November of 2021 and committed soon thereafter.

CAREER TO DATE

McFerson did not play in 2022, preserving a year of eligibility while Jon Sot starred. That was not an unexpected result for McFerson, even if the punter ahead of him was a surprise. When he committed to Notre Dame, McFerson expected to spend the season backing up Jay Bramblett. The former Irish coaching staff had an inkling Bramblett would head to the SEC, hence pursuing McFerson, and indeed, Bramblett transferred to LSU. Notre Dame then shored up any uncertainty by bringing in Sot from Harvard. McFerson and Sot had a genuine preseason competition, but Sot clearly won it.

McFerson was in position to handle kickoff duties, though, until a pre-game groin injury sidelined him before his debut at Ohio State. Walk-on Zac Yoakam stepped in and played well enough to hold the gig throughout the season, lessening the need for McFerson to risk reaggravating his groin in an expedited return.

QUOTES

New Irish special teams coordinator Marty Biagi spent 2016 in South Bend as a special teams analyst. That was Tyler Newsome’s junior year, his second as the starting punter. No, that is not usually a season to bring up when looking at the current Notre Dame roster, both because of how that year went and because seven years ago has no bearing now. But Biagi mentioned Newsome so let’s give it some context.

Newsome placed 16 of his 54 punts inside the 20-yard line that year while averaging 43.5 yards per punt. A specialist who was eventually named a team captain, Newsome was one of few bright spots in 2016.

“[McFerson] is working on fine-tuning his technique to be more consistent,” Biagi said in early April. “His leg strength is clearly there, very similar, if not stronger, to Tyler Newsome. … But now we’re trying to make sure [McFerson] can do it consistently. When we get those [individual] periods, we’re working on specific drills that make to where he can perform at the right moment.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Sot has enough experience to not be doubted in any respect. Of his 57 punts last season, he set 24 inside the 20-yard line. His career average of 40.8 yards per punt would be a comfortable version of steady for the Irish.

“Comparatively, McFerson has a higher long-term ceiling, but a freshman fielding his first collegiate long snap at Ohio State in front of nearly 105,000 fans in 42 days — yes, exactly six weeks — may be a bit too worrisome for Notre Dame.

“It will not be too shocking if Sot handles the duties this season. The Irish brought him in with that as a known possibility.

“Make no mistake, McFerson will have his chance to prove his leg is too strong to be sidelined due to hypothetical nerves. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason has a very simple method of choosing a punter, he said this spring.

“‘Whoever punts the ball the farthest the most is going to punt.’”

2023 OUTLOOK

McFerson will again spend the preseason competing with an Ivy League graduate, but he should have the upper hand this August. At least, if taking Biagi at his word.

If McFerson’s leg strength compares to Newsome’s, then repeated punts longer than 45 yards should be expected, and that is what Notre Dame wants. While Krimm was steady for Penn and was brought in as a preferred walk-on with the intention of getting a chance to play, he averaged 41.6 yards per punt last year.

McFerson should outkick that. If he can do it consistently is another question.

Handling kickoff duties, however, may be off the table this season. Yoakam fared well in the role, and South Florida transfer Spencer Shrader was one of the better kickoff specialists in the country last year, even if the Bulls rarely gave him reason to show off.

DOWN THE ROAD

Krimm has two years of eligibility remaining, so if he does indeed beat out McFerson this year, he may hold onto the starting punter job into 2024.

But if McFerson receives the snap on the first fourth-and-long of the Irish season (let’s guess that comes in the third game of the year at North Carolina State, as absurd as that sounds), then the job should be his through 2026.

